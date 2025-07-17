The Evolution of Hindustani Classical Music in Pakistan Since 1947

The 1947 partition of British India on religious lines significantly impacted Hindustani classical music in the parts of the colony that became modern Pakistan. There is a consensus that, since the creation of the country, Hindustani classical music has declined in Pakistan. Various reasons for this decline have been theorised: the contested status of music in Islam, Pakistan’s search for a national identity distinct from India’s, and the loss of patronage. In this paper, I trace the evolution of music in Pakistan since 1947, focusing mainly on the adaptive strategies employed by gharana musicians to continue performing within the new societal constraints. These adaptations include focusing on the less problematic genre of ghazal rather than khayal and fusing elements of Western pop into local styles (as exemplified by Coke Studio).

It is widely accepted that the classical aspect of Hindustani music (khayal, dhrupad) has declined in the parts of British India now comprising Pakistan. Before 1947, Lahore was renowned as a major cultural metropolis whose centrality in the world of Hindustani music has been well documented (Saeed 2008) and also narrated in the documentary Khayal Darpan (Saeed 2008b) by surviving musicians of the time. Now the city finds no mention aside from its historical eminence. This note traces how the core of that tradition has evolved

Establishing the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan

There is a need for a more rigorous assessment of the “decline” to be sure that the opinions in the above-mentioned sources are not just a lament for a ‘golden age,’ a phenomenon commonly observed when contemporary artists compare the present with the past (Schofield 2010: 497). The decline in a musical tradition can be measured across two key dimensions, quantitative and qualitative, that need not move in tandem. In Western music, for example, while the audience for opera has shrunk, the quality of today’s star performers is compared favourably to those of the past. On the other hand, while the number of those learning music has grown, modern composers are rarely rated at par with the greats of the 18th and 19th centuries.

This note contends that both the quantity and quality of Hindustani classical music have declined unambiguously in Pakistan. The quantitative decline can be assessed by reference to the sheer drop in numbers: of internationally recognised artists, individuals learning Hindustani music, performances, institutions where classical music is taught, and the amount of air time allocated to Hindustani music on mass media. The steep decline in each can be documented with diligent research but it is rendered unnecessary by the availability of two already well-documented or readily observable indicators.

The first is the virtual decimation of the craft industry that produced instruments catering to classical music, for example, tanpura, sitar, sarod, sarangi, etc, which unambiguously confirms the severe contraction in demand for learning Hindustani classical music in individual homes. Due to this contraction, families that specialised in producing these instruments have not passed on the craft to their children (Malik 2018). The Rikhi Ram Musical Instrument Manufacturing Company—one of the world’s foremost sitar makers—was established in 1920 in Lahore but relocated to Delhi in 1948 where it continues to thrive.[i]

More readily observable evidence is provided by the relative proliferation on YouTube and Skype of individuals offering to teach or explain Hindustani music at various levels of expertise. While there are literally hundreds of such channels originating in India, anyone can confirm the rarity of finding a single one from Pakistan. This reflects starkly the absence of demand for learning Hindustani music in Pakistan. From the point where India’s first music university, the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, was established in Lahore in 1901 and produced many highly regarded musicians (Saeed 2008: 240), there is now no university, institution, or private academy in Pakistan comparable to the Bhatkhande Music University in Lucknow, the Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata, or Shruti Nandan, where Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty alone has over 1,000 students.

The qualitative dimension of the decline is even easier to establish. Immediately after 1947, Pakistan had world-renowned vocalists (e.g., Ustads Amanat Ali and Fateh Ali Khan, Ustads Nazakat and Salamat Ali Khan, Roshan Ara Begum) and instrumentalists (e.g., Ustads Bundu Khan, Shaukat Hussain Khan, Sharif Khan Poonchwaley) who performed regularly on Radio Pakistan and later on Pakistan Television (PTV). Succeeding generations of these gharanas have not achieved anywhere near the same national or international recognition. It is not possible to identify a single female vocalist or male sarangi player of recognition in the country, let alone of the stature of Roshan Ara Begum or Ustad Bundu Khan.

In a country the size of Pakistan, the occasional artist of significance has no doubt emerged but most have settled abroad for a lack of performance opportunities and students to teach. The sitarist Ashraf Sharif Khan, son of the renowned Ustad Sharif Khan Poonchwaley, and the outstanding tabla player Ustad Tari Khan are the most prominent in this list.

Thus, there is little doubt that Hindustani classical music’s domain has shrunk significantly in Pakistan in both quantitative and qualitative terms, and the assertion does not reflect nostalgia for an imagined past. Incidentally, such nostalgia is noted more in India, where artists of the caliber of Begum Parween Sultana complain that students today are nowhere near as dedicated to classical music as they were in the past (Soubiri 2019). Ironically, such nostalgia might be a luxury to be indulged when great artists are still around to recall the past.[ii]

Three major explanations have been offered for this decline: the contested status of music in Islam, the self-imposed need for Pakistan to craft a distinctive national identity, and shifts in the patronage of classical music. I have critiqued these explanations in detail elsewhere (Altaf 2020), and this paper will focus exclusively on tracing the evolution of Hindustani music in Pakistan since the creation of the country.