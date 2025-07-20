To free or not to free.

While I have said before that India has a freedom of speech problem (and it does in the sense that any busybody can take offence and file a case) there also still seems to be quite a deep plethora of Indian voices providing reams of material for a chosen point of view.

Bizzarely India ranks very low on press freedom (151 of 180 WPFI).

How do we reconcile this.

1. The foreign press has been given short shrift. The BBC had it’s offices IT raided and there is almost no access at any level. There is a very telling moment after the Gujarat riots when then CM Modi is asked what he would have done different and he says he would have handled the press better. From kicking the press off “India Force One” (my apologies for the Americanism) to forgoing interviews altogether he has enacted this.

Instead the BJP has focused on cutting out the foreign/unfriendly press and invested heavily in curated image generation. Given the success of their electoral strategy and lack of very public corruption scandals I would say that this approach is not going to change any time soon. Why change something that works.

Remarkably feedback instead is being taken from social media, in the last 10 days the Delhi govt (BJP) announced that it will implement the court mandated draconic 15 year old vehicle ban and the Information & Broadcasting babus removed the ban on Pakistani youtube channels. The uproar (from the base) on twitter seems to have undone both actions with equal rapidness (within a day or so).

This approach does have it’s shortcomings, as seen in Op Sindoor, while the press briefings arranged by MEA was excellent in terms of professionalism and accuracy (where they chose to be) it was largely ignored by the western press. Narrative damage control by sending out teams of experienced politicians from across the political spectra were equally well ignored.

This friction is then further reflected in the press index rankings (heavily influenced by foreign press displeasure)

2. Local print press & social media. Here dissent seems to be active, unfettered and spans the entire gamut of views. Multiple papers online and in print regularly cater to disparate viewpoints and are not only active but well supported. Some of the most popular social media accounts are virulently anti govt and have been left unmolested (even if run from abroad). Given the breadth of the country, the disparity of opinion and the level of control the govt has been able to exercise on the foreign press (& Pakistani accounts) one can only conclude that this has been quite deliberate.

Given the speed and proliferation of cheap internet this is quite heartening for both the opposition and those of us against censorship and suppression of dissent. If the internet remains free and accessible it argues strongly against the erosion of press independence.

3. TV media. The unwatchable slugfest for the lowest common denominator. A sensible, discerning, audience has mostly left to the greener pastures of the internet. The TRP free for all is now amongst the old and the unsavvy. Here wild sensational claims spawn and die in the cacophony, hoping to get onto social media engagement farming and spawn a virality cycle. The highly commercialised nature of it ensures it remains mainly pro govt (typically of the day).

So, how does India really rank in terms of press freedom. My takeaway from the recent posts on BP is, much higher than the press freedom index suggests.