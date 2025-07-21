Review: In The City of Gold and Silver by Kenizé Mourad

This review was originally published on my personal blog in February 2024.

Kenizé Mourad’s In the City of Gold And Silver is a fictionalized biography of Begum Hazrat Mahal (c.1820-1879), one of the wives of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah (1822-1887), the last ruler of Awadh (usually called Oudh in English)–one of the major North Indian princely states. After the British deposed Wajid Ali Shah and annexed the state, Hazrat Mahal became one of the major leaders of the Revolt of 1857 (better known in English as the “Sepoy Mutiny”). She had her eleven-year-old son, Birjis Qadir, crowned king and took on the role of regent (who would rule until the sovereign attained the age of majority). Although the rebellion was ultimately defeated and Hazrat Mahal died a prisoner in Nepal, she is remembered today as a major figure in Indian nationalist history.

Mourad’s novel does an excellent job at evoking the atmosphere of Awadh during 1856-1858: the crucial period in which the state was annexed and the rebellion occurred. As the novel begins, the ladies of the court are staging a play satirizing the British. The narrative then flashes back to Hazrat Mahal’s childhood as an orphan and details how she was trained as a courtesan and then became part of the Nawab’s harem. However, the bulk of the book takes place during the Rebellion and describes the various battles fought with the British. The Nawab himself is a minor character since he had been exiled from Awadh and spent most of this period imprisoned in Fort William in Calcutta. While it is not a major part of this novel, Wajid Ali Shah is an enormously important figure in the development of Hindustani Classical Music, particularly in the genres of thumri and kathak. In fact, his devotion to music was one of the justifications that the British gave for annexing Awadh, deeming him unfit to rule.

Mourad is able to keep the reader engaged with the details of the rebellion, which could have been tedious in other hands. She also emphasizes the moral dilemmas of war. For example, Hazrat Mahal is appalled to learn that the rebels in Kanpur have slaughtered British women and children. She believes that this is unworthy conduct and that women and children are not legitimate military targets. Other characters counter this view by arguing that the British do not show pity on Indian women and children. Moral dilemmas such as these continue to be important in contemporary wars.

Another theme of the novel is the conflict between fundamentalist and moderate Islam. One of the revolutionaries, the preacher Ahmadullah Shah, believes that women are not legitimate rulers. He is extremely reluctant to take orders from Hazrat Mahal and criticizes her for not veiling herself in public. Hazrat Mahal counters this by giving examples from Indian history (such as that of Razia Sultana, a sultan’s daughter who ruled in her own right) and from Islamic history (such as that of the Prophet Muhammad’s first wife, Khadija, who was a merchant). Such conflicts over religious practice also continue to be ever relevant in today’s world.

Another element of the novel is the love story between Hazrat Mahal and Raja Jai Lal, the leader of the sepoys. While this may not be strictly historically accurate, it is certainly relatable that a young woman whose husband has been exiled would be attracted to a charismatic man. In my opinion, however, these romantic scenes detract from the overall impact of the story.

Overall, In the City of Gold and Silver is a fascinating portrait of a remarkable figure of 19th century India. I would highly recommend it to those who are interested in Indian history and in anti-colonialism more generally.