Shah Umair (known as "sikkawala") is an Indian Muslim who writes about History, Heritage and Culture.

His latest post is entitled “The Green Veil: Raja Ravi Varma, Medina, and the Rise of the Green Dome” and begins as follows:

For centuries, the Islamic architecture of India told a story commissioned in stone. Its domes, arches, and minarets weren’t just structures; they were living canvases, their colours born directly from the earth. Red sandstone, pale stucco, humble lakhori brick, and lime plaster—these materials, with their inherent hues of muted reds, whites, and ochres, defined a regional palette deeply rooted in the subcontinent’s geology and artistic traditions. Domes, in their elegant simplicity, often remained bare brick or plaster, celebrating the raw beauty of their construction. This was an architecture of authenticity, where colour was intrinsic, not applied. But something shifted dramatically in the 20th century. A new visual vocabulary emerged, one that, while perhaps well-intentioned, has begun to obscure, and in some cases, actively erase, the very essence of this rich heritage. This is the story of how a distant symbol and a technological revolution converged to paint over centuries of architectural identity, leaving many of our historical mosques, tombs, and monuments cloaked in an aesthetic that is, ironically, destroying their original soul.

