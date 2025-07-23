Dialogue on Baloch Autonomy

This piece was originally written as an assignment for an undergraduate political philosophy class at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in May 2007. The question to be answered was: “Should Pakistan grant autonomy to the Balochis? If so, what should be the limits of this autonomy?”

The Scene: An inter-college debate competition is taking place. On stage are the host/moderator and the two competitors, a young woman and a young man. We are to imagine the audience that they will be addressing

THE HOST (behind the podium): The question before the house today is “Should Pakistan grant autonomy to the Balochis? If so, what should be the limits of this autonomy?” Mr. Ahmed Khawaja from Punjab University will argue against granting autonomy while Miss Nahid Qureshi from Lahore College for Women will argue the opposite. I now invite Ahmed to take the stand.

There is applause, during which the young man steps forward, gathers his thoughts, and prepares to speak.

AHMED: Bismillah ir Rahman ir Rahim. Ladies and gentlemen, I am against granting autonomy to Balochistan for several reasons. Firstly, the claim that the Pakistani government is exploiting the Baloch is patently false. The problem lies not with the federal government, but with the tribal chiefs or sardars. People have argued that the province is not adequately recompensed for its natural gas that has been crucial to the country’s development, but the real problem is that the present tribal system does not allow money to go to the people as most of it is siphoned off by the sardars. Even if a more equitable sum is allocated, how do we ensure that it reaches those who need it most? Thus, it is not the state of Pakistan that is oppressing the Baloch but their own tribal chiefs. If the law of the land does not extend to these areas, how can the government build roads, schools and hospitals? Who will invest in industry if capital is not protected by the institutions of the state? Without this normal developmental and business activity, it is no surprise that these are some of the poorest areas in the country. As President Musharraf stated in a televised speech on 20 July 2006: “The ‘real exploiters’ of the Baloch are the tribal chieftains, who have stolen development funds for themselves. The army has been sent into Balochistan to protect the Baloch from their leaders while development proceeds.” The President has also announced a $49.8 million development program for the province, half for roads and other infrastructure projects. Rather than giving the Baloch autonomy, we should focus on eliminating the sardari system that denies millions the rights due to them as citizens of Pakistan. Some see this as a romantic vestige of the past: brave tribal figures resisting the encroachment of modern influence. However, this archaic set-up denies millions access to education and basic health facilities. It also blocks employment opportunities, forcing young men to leave their homes to find jobs far away from their villages. When the Baloch nawabs demand a greater share of national resources, we should remember that they are demanding more for themselves, not for their people. The poor tribesmen fighting and dying in the name of Baloch autonomy are not doing so to make their families better off. They are acting on the command of their tribal chiefs.

Granting autonomy to Balochistan would also be a threat to the territorial integrity of Pakistan. If one province is granted autonomy, this would encourage other provinces to demand the same. The Baloch are only 3.57% of Pakistan’s 165.8 million people, and the three minorities together claim only 33%. Yet, they identify themselves with ethnic homelands that cover 72% of Pakistan’s territory. It is clearly impossible that Pakistan should cede the majority of its territory over to so-called “national” groups. Already, in neighboring Sindh, separatists who share Baloch opposition to President Musharraf’s administration are reviving their long-simmering movement for a sovereign Sindhi state, or a Sindhi-Baloch federation that would stretch along the Arabian Sea from Iran in the west to the Indian border. Thus, encouraging Baloch separatists would seriously compromise the territorial integrity of our great nation, intended by the Quaid-e-Azam to be a homeland for all Indian Muslims. The 1973 Constitution grants autonomy to all the four provinces of Pakistan. There is no need to negotiate for anything more. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for your time. Applause. Ahmed steps back to his place and the Host comes to the podium.

HOST: Thank you Ahmed. Now let’s hear what Miss Nahid has to say. The host moves aside and Nahid takes his place at the podium.

NAHID: Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to first counter my respected opponent. He argues that the demand for autonomy does not come from the people themselves but only from a handful of sardars. However, throughout the 60 years of Pakistan’s history, the Baloch have fought four insurgencies to protest against economic and political discrimination. The first, in 1947, occurred when the Baloch were not allowed to decide for themselves whether or not they wished to accede to the new state. The most influential Baloch ruler, the Khan of Kalat, declared his state independent twenty-four hours after the formation of Pakistan. It was not until a year later that the Pakistan army occupied Kalat and forced the Khan to sign accession documents. Thus, 6 million Baloch were forcibly incorporated into the new nation.

The second period of conflict occurred in 1955, during the opposition to the Pakistan government’s creation of the ‘One Unit’, which abolished all the provinces in the Western part of the country. This plan ran into all sorts of problems and was bitterly opposed by the weaker nationalities who saw it as aimed at depriving them of their historic, geographical and cultural identities.

The third major period of conflict between the Baloch and the central government was from 1973 to 1977. This conflict was precipitated by Bhutto’s dismissal of the elected Baloch government on the charge that the governor and the chief minister were involved in a plot with Iraq and the USSR, designed to break up Pakistan and Iran. Within six weeks of the overthrow of the elected government, hundreds of students and others had fled to the Baloch hills and the province was engulfed in a civil war. The lasted until 1977 when Bhutto was removed from office during the military coup of General Zia.

The current insurgency started in January 2005 and has persisted until the present. However, this time it is a unified nationalist movement under younger leadership drawn not only from tribal leaders but also from an emergent, literate Baloch middle class that did not exist three decades ago. The killing of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in August 2006 has also dramatically increased tensions. It is thus high time that the central government stops seeking military solutions to what is essentially a political problem.

What the Baloch–and indeed all of Pakistan’s ethnic minorities–want is an end to blatant economic discrimination by the dominant Punjabis. Punjab is militarily, economically, and politically the dominant province in Pakistan. Punjabis comprise the largest single ethnic group (60-65%) of the Pakistan army, as well as having the greatest representation in the civil services. It is also the richest province in terms of agricultural and industrial production. Balochistan, in contrast, is the poorest province in Pakistan. Successive governments have left the province almost entirely undeveloped. Per capita income, the level of adult literacy and life expectancy are lower than anywhere else in the country. This underdevelopment persists despite the fact that Balochistan contains most of Pakistan’s natural resources, including natural gas, uranium, copper, and potentially rich oil reserves. Although 36% of the gas produced in Pakistan comes from the province, Balochistan consumes only a fraction of production because it is the most impoverished area of the country. For decades, Punjabi-dominated central governments have denied Balochistan a fair share of development funds and paid only 12% of the royalties due to it for its gas. Thus, it is clear that the central government has not historically acted in the interests of the people of Balochistan.

Now that I’ve established that the Balochis have historically been discriminated against, I turn to the question of proposing a solution. In a September 2006 report, the International Crisis group wrote that militant sentiments in Balochistan could grow if the central government in Islamabad does not reverse ill-advised policies that include: exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources without giving the province its due share; construction of further military garrisons to strengthen an already extensive network of military bases; and centrally driven and controlled economic projects, such as the Gwadar deep sea port, that do not benefit locals and but raise fears that the resulting influx of economic migrants could make the Baloch a minority in their own homeland. However, a sustainable solution requires implementation, in spirit and substance of constitutional provisions for political, administrative, and economic autonomy. The federation would also be strengthened if the national parliament were to amend the constitution, to shift powers from an overbearing center to the provinces.

I believe the national government should grant the people of Balochistan group-differentiated rights including group-representation rights, self-government rights and polyethnic rights. These rights “help reduce the vulnerability of minority groups to economic pressures and political decisions of the larger society”. We should also look at the way in which national minorities were incorporated into the federation. As I mentioned earlier, the Baloch were never asked whether they wanted to accede to Pakistan. Thus, it is high time that the terms of federation are re-negotiated to make it a more voluntary federation. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for your attention. Applause. NAHID leaves the podium and takes her former place. The HOST steps forward.

HOST: Well, this has certainly been a stimulating debate. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now take a fifteen minute break as the judges deliberate as to which of our two finalists will receive the top prize. Refreshments are available in the lobby.