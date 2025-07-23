Musical Nationalism: The Role of Pakistani Patriotic Songs in Creating National Sentiment

This essay was originally written in 2007 as part of a course entitled “Anthropological Perspectives on Ethnicities and Nationalisms” at the Lahore University of Management Sciences

Introduction and General Theoretical Orientation

According to the psycho-social approach in anthropology, nationalism is a substitute for religion and is related to the management of the fear of death. Like religion, nationalism has its own set of beliefs, practices, rituals, songs and celebrations which are used to form an imagined community. In The Sociology of Nationalism, D. McCrone writes:

“The ‘narrative’ of the nation is told and retold through national histories, literatures, the media and popular culture, which together provide a set of stories, images, landscapes, scenarios, historical events, national symbols and rituals. Through these stories national identity is presented as primordial, essential, unified, and continuous “(McCrone 1998, 52)

This emphasis on the creation of national identity is reiterated by Thomas Turino in his article “Nationalism and Latin American Music: Selected Case Studies and Theoretical Considerations.” Turino contrasts the concepts of state and nation and highlights the importance of what he calls “national sentiment”. He writes: “Whereas state membership is defined and enforced with legal sanctions, being part of a nation depends on a more informal set of subjective feelings. Anthony Smith (1971) among others has referred to the feelings of belonging to a nation upon which nationhood depends as national sentiment” (Turino 2003, 174). According to Turino, “creating or sustaining broad-based national sentiment is a primary goal of nationalist movements and governments.” One major way that governments attempt to achieve this goal is through what Turino calls “cultural nationalism” which he defines as:

“the semiotic work of using expressive practices and forms to fashion the concrete emblems that stand for and create the ‘nation’, that distinguish one nation from another, and most importantly, that serve as the basis for socializing citizens to inculcate national sentiment… Cultural nationalism is not a celebratory or entertainment-oriented frill attached to serious political work; it is one of the essential pillars upon which the entire nationalist edifice stands. Music, dance, visual arts, political speech and a broad variety of other expressive cultural practices, in turn, are at the center of cultural nationalist projects.” (Turino 2003, 175)

Within the bounds of cultural nationalism, Turino further defines a subset which he labels “Musical Nationalism”. This is “music used to create, sustain, or change an identity unit that conceives of itself as a nation in relation to having its own state, as well as for state or nationalist party purposes in relation to creating, sustaining, or transforming national sentiment.” Military music, patriotic songs and national anthems are all examples of musical nationalism. Thus, music and other cultural practices are integral means of creating and sustaining nationalist feelings.

In this paper, I will apply the framework of cultural and musical nationalism to the case of Pakistan. I will analyze the role of patriotic songs (milli naghmay) in fostering loyalty and devotion to the state. I will also examine the various ideals being promoted through these songs. Finally, I will compare musical nationalism in Pakistan and Latin America and discuss the similarities and differences in the ideals being promoted by patriotic songs

Pakistan: Some Historical Background

Pakistan was created in 1947 during the process of decolonization. As it became clear that the British crown would no longer be able to hold on to the Indian subcontinent, a Muslim nationalist movement arose which agitated for a separate homeland for Indian Muslims. The rhetoric used was that in a united India, British rule would simply be replaced by the rule of the Hindu majority, leaving the Muslim population just as oppressed and subjugated as before. Thus, Pakistan is one of the only two countries in the world that was created on a specifically religious basis. The new state faced a further challenge because despite being largely religiously homogeneous, it was a multi-ethnic nation consisting of several disparate groups, each with their own language and rituals. Thus, the government needed to find mechanisms to unite these separate groups by creating a new distinctly “Pakistani” identity that would supersede other individual and provincial identities. Additionally, the new state was divided into two parts, separated by the “hostile” Indian state. East Pakistan was also extremely culturally distinct from its Western counterpart, which led to much tension and conflict between the two halves of the country. Thus, cultural nationalism had an important role to play in national identity formation.

The newly independent nation also had several unresolved conflicts with its parent-state of India, particularly the issue of the status of Kashmir. These conflicts have periodically escalated into periods of wars, such as those of 1965 and 1971 (which resulted in the independence of the former East Pakistan, now Bangladesh). As one would expect during wartime, patriotic sentiment was running extremely high. It was during this period that milli naghmay became massively popular, with songs written and composed by the country’s foremost poets and composers and rendered by some of the most popular singers such as Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hassan. These songs attempted to appeal to the people’s psyche by encouraging a sense of unity and ownership of the country, comparing the nation to the beloved and emphasizing the concept of martyrdom. Also, many songs focused particularly on the armed forces as the “defenders of the nation”. This glorification of the army led to a kind of militaristic nationalism and may also serve to explain why the army has continually been able to intervene in Pakistan’s politics without significant social protest.

Unity

A principal aim of these songs is to make previously disparate groups into a cohesive unit that will defend each other’s interests as well as the interests of the nation. The songs try to engender this sense through the use of various metaphors emphasizing unity. For example, the song “Ik Parcham Kay Saaye” (In the Shadow of This Flag) written by Kaleem Usmani states: “We are all flowers of the same garden, stars in the same sky, the waters of every river eventually meet in the same ocean.” These metaphors emphasize unity without negating individual diversity. A garden has many different types of flowers, and the separate rivers are independent. However, they are part of a larger picture. The garden would be less beautiful if any of the types of flowers were missing. Similarly, all the rivers flow into the same ocean. The next verse of the song reiterates the sense of unity while also introducing the idea of a common objective. The lyrics state: “We are all passengers in the same boat, travelers on the same path.” Through the metaphor of travel, the poet emphasizes that all the individual citizens, however different they may be from each other, must subordinate their individual objectives to the larger objectives of the nation.

Ownership

The sense of ownership and identification with the nation is presented in another song, which interestingly enough uses the same garden metaphor. The lyrics of the song “Ye Watan Tumhara Hai” (This Country is Yours), written by Kaleem Usmani and sung by Mehdi Hassan, state: “This country is yours, you are its guardians. This garden is yours, you are the bird that sings in it. You bring the color and shine to the flowers of this garden.” Just as the owner of the garden is responsible for ensuring that it receives the appropriate amount of water and sunlight that it needs to grow properly, the citizens of the nation are responsible for providing it with what it needs to progress. Another responsibility associated with ownership is that of protection. Just as one would not let another person destroy the garden that one has nourished, the citizens of the country must fight in order to protect it from its enemies. Thus, the garden metaphor emphasizes the sense of belonging that citizens should feel toward their country and the responsibility that they share for protecting and nurturing it.

The Nation as Beloved

Another metaphor that the lyricists of patriotic songs use to emphasize the necessity of sacrificing for the nation is the comparison between the nation and the beloved. For example, the lyrics of the song “Ay Watan Pak Watan” (Oh Homeland, Pure Homeland) state: “My beloved country, if I can sacrifice my life for you, I would consider my life well-spent”. This comparison of the nation with the beloved serves to emphasize the ideals of loyalty and sacrifice. Although the beloved is by no means perfect and one may be aware of his or her faults, one is reluctant to let an outsider criticize the object of one’s affection. In fact, one is often willing to fight to protect the honor of the loved one. If to protect the beloved’s honor, one must give up one’s own life; this is a risk that the lover is willing to take. Thus, this metaphor is very effective in inculcating a sense of sacrifice in the national interest.

The Nation as Mother

Another figure that is often associated with the nation is the mother. Like the beloved, the mother is a figure of exalted status, whom one is willing to die to protect. Additionally, the figure of mother evokes responsibility. Just as the mother is responsible for nurturing and protecting her child, the grown-up child is responsible for protecting the mother. Thus, the use of the mother figure as a metaphor for the nation is a powerful device to strengthen the willingness to sacrifice for the national cause, and is something that can be identified cross culturally, as is evident in the common use of the phrase “motherland”. India is often symbolically called “Bharat Mata” (Mother India). Similarly, Macedonian patriotic songs often portray Macedonia as a mother crying for her children who live scattered around the world (Danforth 1995). Pakistani nationalist songs are no exception to this trend and also generally evoke the mother figure in order to inculcate loyalty and love for the nation. For example, in “Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai” the lyrics state: “This earth is as holy as your mother’s love.” The drawing of an association between the national soil and the mother’s love is clearly a device to appeal to the listener’s emotional feelings and inculcate loyalty and devotion to the nation.

The Use of Religion

As one would expect of a state formed on the basis of religion, Pakistani patriotic songs emphasize the distinct religious identity of Muslims and the necessity of the creation of a separate homeland. This is done in two different ways: through the use of specifically Islamic terminology and through emphasis on the idea of martyrdom.

Pakistani patriotic songs frequently make use of specifically Islamic terminology, such as “Allah” (God), “Tauhid” (the oneness of God), “Koran” (the Holy Book), and “Nabi” (Prophet). For example, the title of the song “Aey Mard-e-Mujahid Jaag” (Oh, Holy Warrior, Awake) is very revealing in this regard. The song is a hymn to the soldiers, rousing them to fight for the nation. However, rather than using the word fauj, which means soldiers or army, the lyricist has used the phrase mard-e-mujahid, or holy warrior. This term is linked to the word mujahideen and to the concept of jihad (Holy War). Thus, one can see how the national cause is linked with religious duty. The song itself begins with the proclamation “Allah ho Akbar” (God is great). The singer then addresses the soldiers, saying “you are the keeper of your faith, the defender of your religion”. The song also employs the opposition between the “infidels” and Islam. Another song, “Ay Quaid-e-Azam Tera Ehsan” (Oh, Quaid-e-Azam, Your Favor), by Fayaz Hashmi, addresses Mohammad Ali Jinnah (seen as the father of the Pakistani nation) as follows: “the Muslims were surrounded by destruction, it was their country but the power was in the hand of others. In this environment arose the soldier of the faith of Mohammad, and he picked up the flag of Islam and brought it right into the field of battle.” Again, the figure of Jinnah, who was a political leader, is compared to that of a soldier fighting for his religion, and the nationalist struggle is linked to the battlefield. This parallel between nationalism and religion is another technique to appeal to the people’s psyche, and is especially important in a state that was formed on a specifically religious basis.

The Concept of Martyrdom

A second aspect of religious symbolism employed in the songs is the concept of martyrdom. In many religions, the one who dies in the process of defending the faith occupies a revered position. In Christianity, the martyr is often recognized by being declared a saint (e.g. Saint Sebastian). The notion of sainthood does not exist in Islam and instead martyrs who die in the process of jihad are supposed to be rewarded in Paradise. Since the idea of martyrdom has tremendous psychological power, patriotic songs often invoke the idea of dying for one’s religion and one’s nation. “Ay Mard-e-Mujahid Jaag” begins with the following lines: “Wake up, holy warrior, the time for martyrdom has arrived… pick up your sword, put your shroud on your head and come into the battlefield.” Another song “Aeay Rah-e-Haq Kay Shahido” (Oh, Martyrs of the Path of Truth) by Masroor Anwar features a woman singing to the soldiers. She sings: “You went forth having drunk the goblet of martyrdom, I am sure that the Prophet would have taken you in his arms.” Asides from the prophet Muhammad, the lyrics go on to mention Husain, Fatima, and Zainab, all major religious martyrs in Islam. The lyrics also appeal to the soldier’s sense of manhood. The singer states: “You preserved the honor of your sisters,” implying that if the men had not defended their country and religion, their women would have been raped and dishonored. The lyrics also make the point that by dying for the cause, the sons of the nation have made their mothers proud. Thus, not only does the song invoke religious symbolism, but it also plays on the emotional ties that bind men to their female family members.

The idea of martyrdom retains tremendous power to this day, and not only in Islamic societies. For example, the song “Do You Hear The People Sing” in the Broadway musical Les Miserables, set during the Revolution of 1832, includes the lines “Will you give all you can give so that our banner may advance? Some will die and some will live. Will you stand up and take your chance? The blood of the martyrs will water the meadows of France.” One can note the association between martyrdom and the land. Just as water is used to nourish plants, blood is used to nourish the national soil.

The Focus on the Armed Forces

Along with a focus on martyrdom, Pakistani patriotic songs place a lot of emphasis on the institution of the army and the soldier as hero. The armed forces are viewed as defenders of the religion and of the nation. The song “Apni Jan Nazar Karoon” (I offer you my life), sung by Mehdi Hassan, addresses the army as follows: “I offer you my life, I give you my loyalty. My armed forces, tell me what more can I give you?” The lyrics then go on to compare the soldiers to a spark that has burned up the nation’s enemies. The singer states: “You have stood at every juncture as the call of conquest. What can I give you in exchange for this bravery?… It is because of you that new emotions have risen in my heart, you have brought new sustenance to my songs, I dedicate those songs to you.” In many ways this song resembles a hymn to the army. The choice of singer is also significant. Mehdi Hassan is an extremely popular figure in Pakistani music, and anything that he sings is almost guaranteed to gain hit status. Thus, he has tremendous credibility and his singing a hymn to the army is apt to have much more of an impact than if it were rendered by a singer who was relatively unknown.

Patriotic songs also compare the soldiers to the great Islamic heroes of the past. For example, the song “Hum Zinda Qaum Hain” (We are a living people) states: “Pakistan’s soldiers are in the mold of Mohammad bin Qasim.” These lines allude to one of the legendary heroes of Islam who is commonly believed to have brought Islamic rule to the subcontinent by conquering Sindh. Thus, this allusion reinforces the importance of the army and the importance of present day Pakistan as a Muslim nation.

The glorification of the army in national songs has also led to a kind of militaristic nationalism in Pakistan, which is perhaps not as evident in many other countries. Milli naghmay were often used to justify the role of the army in politics, which is ideally considered to be a civil rather than a military sphere. At the time of the 1965 war with India, martial law had already been introduced in Pakistan and General Ayub Khan had come to power. Thus, it was important that citizens not question the continuing emphasis on the need for defense against enemies of the nation and of the faith. This idea was used to justify the army’s disproportionate role in national affairs. This role continues to this day, as can be seen by the number of times that Pakistan has been governed by military forces.

Musical Nationalism in Pakistan and Latin America: A Comparison

I will now discuss musical nationalism in Latin America and attempt to delineate the similarities and differences with the Pakistani case. In his article “Nationalism and Latin American Music”, Thomas Turino argues that musical nationalism was an integral part of popular nationalist movements. He defines populist nationalism as:

“the attempt to create broad-based nations in places where they did not exist, and to firm up the crucial nation-state linkage whereby governments could attempt to better direct the activities and attitudes of state populations. In contrast to the perennialist theory of nationalism that suggests that a historically evolved, culturally distinct ‘nation’ will seek its own sovereignty, from the bottom up, populist nationalism in Latin America typically involved top-down, state-generated movements.” (Turino 2003, 181).

Turino then goes on to identify four factors that made music important in the context of populist movements. These are :

“(1) its strong indexical connections to, and established popularity among, specific regional and subaltern social groups; (2) as a short repetitive form, it provided an effective ‘teaching’ tool without depending on literacy; (3) songs were relatively cheap to mass produce; (4) music fit well with radio, the most important ‘popular’ medium for much of the twentieth-century, especially in countries with less capitalized culture industries and low literacy rates” (Turino 2003, 202).

These factors are just as applicable to Pakistan as they are to Latin America. In particular, because of the large portion of the Pakistani population that is illiterate, songs are a much more effective way to spread nationalist ideas than literature would have been. Secondly, until relatively recently, television was only available to the elite classes, thus radio remained the dominant medium of communication.

Turino gives the example of Brazil during the period from 1930-45, under the Vargas government. During this period, the state “made explicit attempts to harness samba and other popular genres for ‘educational’ purposes. Members of the Department of Press and Propaganda (DIP) enlisted well-known musicians and lyricists to compose songs that praised Vargas and his government” (Turino 2003, 188). An example of one of these songs is “Glorias do Brasil” of 1938 which contains lyrics such as: “Brazil, oh dear land, envied by the new world, Geutulio Vargas appeared, the great Brazilian leader, who among your children, as a hero, was the first [we] still keep in our memory, Geutulio Vargas who came to show that Brazil belonged to Brazilians” (Turino 2003, 188). It is easy to draw parallels between this song praising Vargas and similar Pakistani songs that praise Jinnah (e.g. “Aey Quaid-e-Azam Tera Ehsan” discussed above).

Another example that shows the role music played in Brazilian nationalism during the same historical period comes from David Vassberg’s article “Villa-Lobos: Music as a Tool of Nationalism”. This article focuses on Heitor Villa-Lobos, a Brazilian composer and nationalist who introduced a music education curriculum that was specifically designed to encourage patriotism and build a national character. This curriculum made use of choral singing and especially of a genre called the canto orfeonico which had a three-fold purpose: “to provide a general music education; to develop an interest in national music; and to perform the service of integrating the individual into a community and instilling in him a spirit of patriotism”. According to Villa-Lobos himself:

“Collective singing, with its power of socialization, predisposes the individual to forfeit at the necessary moment the egoistic notion of excessive individuality, integrating him into the community… [The canto orfeonico] integrates the individual into the social heritage of the Patria… It is not necessary to exaggerate here the value of this educational tool in this eminently nationalistic aspect (Villa-Lobos quoted in Vassberg 1969, 59).

Thus, in Brazil, one can see a structured attempt to use music education to promote nationalist sentiment. This is something that has not been carried out in Pakistan, at least not to the same extent.

Turino emphasizes the fact that in Latin America, “national participation and belonging as citizens became synonymous with capitalist production and belonging as workers and consumers” (Turino 2003, 202). He again gives an example from Brazil. The protagonist of the 1941 samba “E Negocio Casar!” (It’s a good deal to get married) is a happy worker who has been reformed by Vargas’s New State. He sings:

“The Estodo Novo Came to guide us. In Brazil there is no shortage But you have to work. There is coffee, oil and gold, No one can doubt. And if you are the father of four children The president offers a prize It is a good deal to get married” (quoted in Turino 2003, 188)

This link between national participation and capitalist participation is present in Pakistani songs as well, but it is not as pronounced as in the Brazilian case. For example, the song “Hum Zinda Qaum Hain” includes the lines: “ All machines in mills will churn and work. Factory workers and agricultural workers will be very happy.” Thus, although the importance of economic participation in national activity is mentioned in Pakistani songs, it does not receive as much significance as it does in Latin American songs.

One main difference between musical nationalism in Pakistan and Latin America is the emphasis that the Pakistani songs place on religion and on the glorification of the military. As discussed above, this difference can probably be explained by the fact that one of the major issues that contributed to the partition of India in 1947 was the fear of the Muslim minority that in the absence of the British, power would simply be transferred to the Hindu majority. As a state formed on the basis of religion, it makes sense why Pakistani songs so often draw associations between devotion to the nation and devotion to religion. The glorification of the military can also be explained by the need to justify the military’s interventions in politics and by the unresolved issues and tensions between Pakistan and its “hostile” neighbor India. Because of differences in their history, the Latin American states do not have the same need to emphasize religion and military strength. Rather, their focus is on economic and social factors.

Conclusion

Patriotic songs have played a major role in the creation and encouragement of Pakistani nationalism. Immediately after independence, the leaders of the new state needed to bind a religiously homogeneous but multi-ethnic population together into one national unit. They attempted to achieve this goal through songs that emphasized unity and ownership, as seen by the use of the garden metaphor. They also tried to appeal to people’s emotions through comparing the nation to the beloved and to the mother-figure, thus encouraging in the audience the desire to sacrifice for the national cause. In addition, as is to be expected in a state formed on a religious basis, Pakistani songs create a strong link between defense of the nation and defense of Islam; the concept of martyrdom is key in this connection. Finally, in order to justify the role of the military in politics and in order to emphasize the need for defense against the Indian “enemy,” the songs glorify the role of the soldier. The difference between patriotic songs in Pakistan and Latin America show the importance of context in shaping the content of musical nationalism

