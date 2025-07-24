Review: Birds Without Wings–the dark side of nationalism and religion

This review was originally published on my personal blog in June 2020.

Nationalism and religion have been among the forces that have caused the greatest destruction to human beings. While it is understandable that people want to identify with their ethnic group, language and faith community, problems arise when this identification leads to the need to exclude others. Historically, the formation of nation-states has often been accompanied by ethnic cleansing of minority populations. People who have been living together for generations suddenly become the “Other” and their removal becomes required in the “national interest”. 20th century examples of this phenomenon occurred during the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire post World War I and the Partition of British India in 1947.

The dissolution of the Ottoman Empire forms the historical background for Louis de Bernieres’ epic novel Birds Without Wings. Set in the fictional village of Eskibahce– on the southwestern coast of Anatolia, in modern Turkey– the story revolves around events in the small community from 1901 until Turkish independence in 1923. Asides from the omniscient narrator, various chapters are told from the point of view of members of the community.

At the beginning of the novel, the Christian and Muslim communities in the village are living in harmony– so much so that the imam (Muslim prayer-leader) visits the home of a Christian family to bless their new born daughter. Though the two groups recognize that they belong to different religious groups, there is no sense that they form different “nations”. Rather, they all identify as Ottomans. As narrated by one of the central characters, Iskander the Potter:

We knew that our Christians were sometimes called ‘Greeks’, although we often called them ‘dogs’ or ‘infidels’, but in a manner that was a formality, or said with a smile, just as were their deprecatory terms for us. They would call us ‘Turks’ in order to insult us, at the time when we called ourselves ‘Ottomans’ or ‘Osmanlis’. Later on it turned out that we really are ‘Turks’, and we became proud of it, as one does of new boots that are uncomfortable at first, but then settle into the feet and look exceedingly smart(4).

As this quote illustrates, identities such as “Greek” and “Turk” are socially constructed and not organic entities. It took historical events and external actors to destroy people’s sense of being Ottoman subjects and made religious faith the most salient factor in people’s identities.

The village community is so mixed that when it becomes clear that Philothei (the Christian girl blessed by the imam) and Ibrahim have been in love with each other since childhood, there is no opposition in their families to an inter-religious marriage. It is understood that Philothei will become a Muslim upon marriage but this is not seen to be a problem since she will continue to go to church and pray to the icon of the Virgin Mary. This syncretistic faith reflects an era before being “Greek” meant being a member of the Greek Orthodox Church and being “Turkish” meant being an adherent of Islam. The children are betrothed and their marriage is only delayed because Ibrahim leaves to fight in World War I. The tragic romance between Ibrahim and Philothei forms one of the central plots of the novel.

In addition to the story of the village community, several chapters revolve around Mustafa Kemal Ataturk– the founder of modern Turkey. Ironically, Ataturk himself was from the city of Salonica, which eventually became part of Greece and is known today as Thessaloniki. The narrative charts his rise as a young soldier to his role as a commanding officer during the Gallipoli Campaign and finally to his ascendance as the leader of Turkey.

After the Ottoman defeat in World War I, the Allies occupied various parts of the Empire. Greece decided to use the Ottoman defeat to attempt to reconquer historic “Greek” cities such as Smyrna (Izmir) and Constantinople (Istanbul). This attempt, which was encouraged by the Allies, led to the Greco-Turkish War (1919-1922). The war ended in a Greek defeat, forcing Greece to return to its pre-war borders. East Thrace and Western Anatolia were incorporated into the new Turkish state. As part of the Treaty of Lausanne, Greece and Turkey agreed to a population exchange, with all “Greeks” (defined as Greek Orthodox Christians) being deported to Greece and all “Turks” (defined as Muslim) being sent to Turkey.

This population exchange forms one of the most harrowing chapters of the novel, when the village’s Christians are escorted away from their homeland under armed guard. The narrator describes it as follows:

Ayse’s wailing was infectious and others among the onlookers began to moan as the Christians passed them by. Before long the men were choking back tears, and the women were giving free rein to them. Soon it was like the howling and ululation of those who became carried away by grief at a burial, multiplied beyond understanding by the sheer number of people. Up in the ancient tombs above the town, the Dog cocked his ears to listen, and down among the refugees, Sergeant Osman felt that he had never heard anything quite so disturbing in all his life, not even when men are dying between the lines after a battle (540).

As a South Asian, it is impossible to read this novel without seeing the parallels between the Greek-Turkish population exchange and the ethnic cleansing that followed the Partition of British India into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. Unlike in the former case, there was no official population exchange between India and Pakistan and a substantial Muslim minority (around 15%) remains in India. However, the Partition was accompanied by massive ethnic cleansing as refugees fled across the new borders dividing the provinces of Punjab and Bengal. This Partition was yet another example of nationalism and religion leading to displacement and death for communities who had been living together for generations. As in the Greek and Turkish cases, the “Two Nation Theory” divided Indians simply on the basis of membership in religious communities.

In conclusion, Birds Without Wings is an epic historical novel describing the impact that ethnic and religious nationalism have one small community. I would highly recommend it to fans of historical fiction and those interested in the often destructive impact of nationalism and religion.