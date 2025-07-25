Why I believe Brown Pundits has a “Soft Hindutva” bias

After some recent discussions on BP and on the Whatsapp group, I thought I should write this post explaining why I have come to the conclusion that BP has a “Soft Hindutva” bias. This is nothing new since this was the case even in the previous iteration. I was active from 2018-2020 and many of the same “debates” that we are having now were being had even then (I say “debates” because no one ever seems to change their positions unlike in real debates where people do modify their views). For example, the question of whether Partition was a good or bad thing has been debated umpteen times by now. In all these debates, I was usually the only one representing the Pakistani Muslim point of view (sometimes there was Qureshi who is quite a bit further to my right) against a whole host of Indian commenters who for convenience’s sake I will label “soft Hindutvadis”. I use this label to categorize those sympathetic to the BJP even if they are not Modi voters. (Note: If anyone feels that they don’t identify with the label that’s absolutely fine since I’m using it purely as a descriptive term). While Omar (one of the site’s co-founders) is Pakistani, his main ideological enemy has always been “PakNationalists” (his term) while mine has always been Hindutvadis.

At the outset, I want to state that it is perfectly fine for a forum to have a bias. All forums do. (It has been repeatedly pointed out that The Wire and Scroll.in clearly have an anti-Modi slant.) We should just be clear what the bias is. It is then up to individual contributors if they want to push back against the bias or if they want to disengage. Personally, I feel it is important for there to be a Pakistani Muslim voice on this forum otherwise it becomes an echo chamber. But at the same time, I have a Substack which has received nearly 1000 views in the past month and I could channel my energies there with much less aggravation. Ultimately, it is up to the site admin whether they want the forum to grow or to become a soft Hindutva echo chamber.

This post will primarily serve as a rebuttal to XTM’s post “Bharat Needs No Validation” which I found quite triggering. I will focus on two issues– the “civilizational state” vs. nation-state and the use of the term “Akhand Bharat” (and the accompanying map).

Civilizational State vs. Nation-State

Google defines “Civilizational state” as one that “defines itself and its identity based on a unique and encompassing civilization, rather than solely on shared ethnicity, language or governance”. Google AI goes on to note that “ the differing worldviews and values associated with civilizational states could potentially lead to tensions and conflicts with other nations or blocs”. In India’s case, defining itself as a “civilizational state” certainly leads to tensions with Pakistan (and perhaps to a growing extent with Bangladesh).

I believe that this “civilizational state” conception is a belief of the Hindu Right. I agree with the Indian Left that the Republic of India is a nation-state that was created on August 15, 1947–exactly at the same moment that Pakistan was created. British India was not a nation-state but a colony. Upon decolonization, parts of the colony went their own way. This idea that India was always there and Pakistan is a fake entity is both ahistoric and deeply offensive to Pakistanis.

“Civlilizational” state then leads to the question of what the nature of the civilization is. From my reading of peoples’ opinions on this site, it seems to me that the underlying assumption is that India belongs to the “Hindu” civilization. This notion is obviously very off-putting for Indian Muslims, Christians and other minority groups. It is not really an issue for Pakistanis and Bangladeshis since we have nation-states of our own. As Pakistanis, we are very clear that we don’t belong to the “Hindu” civilization. Our country is the homeland of the Muslims of British India. I will not speak for Bangladeshis but I would argue that the vast majority of them see themselves as Bengali Muslims. Certainly, they don’t have a burning desire to merge their country into West Bengal. The conflict between West and East Pakistan was not over the Islamic identity (both wings were Sunni majority) but over the resistance that Bengalis offered to Punjabi hegemony. Even in today’s Pakistan, the smaller ethnicities deeply resent Punjabi hegemony (but that’s an issue for another article).

“Akhand Bharat”

As a Pakistani, I will note that I find the term “Akhand Bharat” and the accompanying map extremely triggering. While some people here claim that “Akhand Bharat” doesn’t imply that India has any territorial claims on the other South Asian states,this is not how this term is commonly understood.

Wikipedia notes that “Akhand Bharat” is “a term for the concept of a unified Greater India. It asserts that modern day Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet are one nation”. It shouldn’t take a very high level of critical thinking to understand why this conception is deeply offensive to all South Asian countries excluding India. The idea that India has a territorial claim on Tibet is also deeply offensive to the People’s Republic of China. On this very site, Sbarrkum has noted that Sri Lanka was never part of India.

Wikipedia goes on to note that the 2023 unveiling of a mural in India’s Parliament said to depict the Maurya Empire under Ashoka was criticized by many of India’s neighboring countries. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, criticized it as a “manifestation of a revisionist and expansionist mindset” while Bangladesh’s junior minister for foreign affairs stated “Anger is being expressed from various quarters over the map”. Clearly then, if India’s ruling party uses this concept, it will severely undermine neighborly relations with other South Asian countries. I will also note that the Congress Party does not use this terminology. Perhaps this is because it is an RSS worldview or because Congress understands that it would damage India’s relations with other regional countries.

My vision for BP

I will end by briefly noting my alternative vision for BP. Again, the site admin and other commenters are free to reject this vision if they wish. However, it is important to be clear about what the ideological assumptions of the forum are.

BP’s tagline is “ideas of the Indus”. I will note here that this is not actually inclusive of all of South Asia since Sri Lanka for example has no geographic connection to the Indus. Neither does Bangladesh for that matter.

I would like to see BP truly represent South Asia (or the “Indian subcontinent” for those who reject the label “South Asia”). I would like more Pakistani representation and would like to hear from left-leaning Indians. I would like to hear more from Sbarrkum about the politics of Sri Lanka. Ideally, I would like to hear from a Bangladeshi about the discourse in that country post the ouster of Hasina’s dictatorship.

Such national and ideological diversity would enable the forum to go beyond discussions of Partition and Hindutva as well as the India-Pakistan “flame wars” that don’t interest those from other South Asian nations.

If the consensus of the majority is that BP should be a safe space for Hindutva than I will unfortunately have to bow out. Which is fine. There are plenty of other places on the Internet to express oneself.