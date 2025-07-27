Problems with the terms INDIC and DHARMIC: Gaurav Lele

BP’s own Gaurav Lele published this essay on Medium in October 2021. I’m not sure if it was ever published on BP. I found it through a Google search when I was trying to find out what precisely people on here mean when they use “Indic” (since I must confess that as a Pakistani it rubs me the wrong way)

Some excerpts:

Merriam Webster dictionary defines Indic as: of or relating to the subcontinent of India : INDIAN

INDIAN of, relating to, or constituting the Indo-Aryan branch of the Indo-European languages ( Urdu the national language of Pakistan is also an Indic language, so would Pakistan by extension be Indic? ) If we take the first meaning, it simply means Indian. Unless it metamorphs into the meaning the users of the term Indic want to be mean, this will continue to be confusing in the future as well. The urge to avoid using the term Indian which has a specific meaning in the world of nation-states is understandable but Indic doesn’t seem to go around the problem enough IMO.

And:

Additionally, if we use Dharmic to denote native Indian faiths, what would we call the non-native Indian faiths? Adharmic faiths or Non-Dharmic or Un-Dharmic? Adharma like Dharma cannot be used to denote whole faith and philosophical systems — unless you are in the supremacist bubble. Similarly, other negations — Non/Un when placed on a word of deep meaning like Dharma don’t lead to desirable labels.

Personally, Gaurav’s essay didn’t really clear up my confusion. If we take the first Merriam Webster definition “Of or relating to the subcontinent of India” than Pakistan is obviously Indic. We are geographically on the Indian subcontinent–though Pakistanis like me will prefer the terms “South Asia” or “subcontinent” without the adjective “Indian”. The point being that we cannot change our geography–no matter how much some citizens of both countries would like to. If “Indic” is used in this way then I withdraw my contention that the use of this term is a sign of soft Hindutva.

However, I still feel that too often when “Indic” is used on BP, it doesn’t mean simply relating to the subcontinent. Rather as Gaurav points out, it is used to create a distinction between “native” Indian faiths and faiths like Islam and Christianity. In this sense, Pakistanis are definitely not “Indic”. For that matter neither are Muslims who happen to hold Indian citizenship. Used in this way, the word is definitely a sign of soft Hindutva.

So partisans of the term will have to clarify what they mean by it. It still makes me deeply uncomfortable.