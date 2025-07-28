Review: The Peacock Throne by Sujit Saraf

This review was first published on my personal blog in March 2022.

Sujit Saraf’s The Peacock Throne is an epic work of historical fiction that exposes the dark underbelly of democratic politics in modern India. The novel is set in Chandni Chowk–a major commercial market in the heart of Delhi’s Old City– and spans a period of fourteen years, beginning with the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 and ending with the legislative elections of 1998. In contrast to a novel like Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy, which is limited in time (taking place over the course of a year and a half) but ranges all over India, The Peacock Throne is expansive in time but limited in space, restricting itself to one neighborhood in Delhi. This restricted geographical scope serves the novel well, allowing the reader to develop a vivid picture of all the different areas of Chandni Chowk over the years.

The time period that the novel covers was a turbulent one for India. Two prime ministers–Indira Gandhi and her son (and successor) Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated. Indira’s assassination led to major riots against the Sikh community (since her assassins were her Sikh bodyguards)– riots that many claim were engineered by the Congress Party. In addition to these assassinations, in 1992 a historic mosque, the Babri Masjid, was demolished by Hindu nationalists who claimed that the mosque had been built on top of a temple to one of their deities–Lord Ram. The last section of the novel takes place in 1998, the year that the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) first came to power. 1998 was also the year that India and then Pakistan officially became nuclear weapon states, though this is not something that is focused on in the novel. While South Asian readers will already know much of this context and thus be able to better relate to the novel, the lack of this familiarity should not put non-South Asians off from reading the book, since Saraf has created intriguing characters, whom the reader can engage with.

While the main character of the novel is ostensibly Gopal Pandey, a middle-aged “chaiwala” (tea vendor), the book is really about the various people that use Gopal for their own schemes. These include Hindu traders who aim to get into politics, chief among them Sohan Lal (who owns the sari shop outside which Gopal has his tea stall) and Ramvilas, a clerk in a perfume shop who is scheming to get ahead. There is also their Muslim equivalent–a venal politician named Suleman Mian. Another major character is Kartar Singh, who is impacted by the anti-Sikh riots that followed Indira’s assassination. The major characters are rounded out by Gauhar Muhammad, an illegal Bangladeshi migrant who becomes a child of the streets as well as a male sex worker. Gauhar also becomes Gopal’s adopted son and also ends up being involved in the Babri Masjid issue. These major characters allow Saraf to represent many of the major fault lines of Indian society.

While most of the characters are male, there are two major female characters. The first is Gita, a Nepali woman who is trafficked to India and becomes a sex worker involved with Ramvilas. She eventually becomes an NGO worker who advocates for the rights of women in Delhi’s red light area. The second female character is Chitra, an upper-class woman who starts a school for Chandni Chowk’s street children (among whom is Gauhar). Chitra later becomes an editor at a major English language magazine.

While none of these characters are particularly sympathetic, I had most empathy for Gita and Gauhar who are forced to make the best of a bad situation through no fault of their own. Chitra is an interesting character since she is someone who aims to do good in society but ends up becoming compromised. I found the political characters to be very unsympathetic since they are mostly concerned with getting ahead at all costs. The main character of Gopal is also hard to relate to since he is mostly acted upon by other people rather than actively taking decisions for himself.

As is to be expected of a sprawling historical novel, there are times when the storyline becomes melodramatic and sags in the middle. I must confess that there were certain sections that I skipped entirely. This was mostly because as someone from a South Asian background, I was familiar with many of the events depicted in the story and therefore did not find them to be particularly interesting. Someone who is unfamiliar with the historical background may find the story more intriguing.

Overall, The Peacock Throne provides a fascinating picture of India’s underbelly. I am surprised that it has not been developed into a miniseries or a film. With its many cinematic set pieces and sprawling cast of characters, it seems to be ideally suited for a Netflix drama.