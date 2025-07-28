Symbolic versus empirical “truth”: What is the distinction and why does it matter?

This essay was originally written for a philosophy class at George Washington University in October 2008. I am posting it here because it has some relevance in the context of recent discussions of The Ramayana. (Btw, I received an “A-” on this essay)



In a world where “truth” is increasingly associated with science and other empirical domains, myths continue to hold enormous power. This situation seems paradoxical. If, for example, the “Big Bang” theory has been generally accepted as an accurate account of our universe’s creation, why do many people still believe the story of creation as told in Genesis?

To begin to answer this question, one must somehow distinguish between empirical, scientific truths and symbolic, mythological truths. Cultural myths have symbolic meanings for individuals and provide insight into the human condition and their particular cultural history. However, when people start insisting that their myths correspond to reality, and that they must be accepted as such by everyone, fundamentalist movements arise, and conflict occurs. For example, in 1992, Hindu nationalists in Ayodhya, India destroyed a 16th century Mughal mosque, the Babri Masjid, alleging that it had been built over the birthplace of Rama, an incarnation of the god Vishnu. Following the demolition of the mosque, riots broke out in many parts of India, resulting in the deaths of more than 2000 people. Clearly then, failure to distinguish between myth and history can have tragic real world consequences.

Myths and stories have always been an integral part of human societies, providing cultural explanations of the phenomena that individuals perceived around them. In a pre-scientific age, these explanations were particularly important, as they were the only ones available. For example, in an agricultural society, where one’s very survival depends on timely rain for crops, people were obviously worried about delay in the arrival of the rains. We now know that precipitation is caused by large-scale atmospheric patterns and to some extent we are able to predict and analyze these patterns, allowing us to plan agricultural activities. In the ancient world however, tribes could only attempt to control the unpredictable natural world by propitiating the rain gods. Thus, myths were extremely important for the individual’s and group’s understanding of their place in the world.

The preceding example leads to another distinction, between myths that attempted to explain natural phenomena and those that dealt with non-natural phenomena. When dealing with the first category, exemplified by the myth of the rain gods, modern individuals find it much easier to reconcile the myth to the scientific explanation and read the myth in symbolic, metaphorical terms. This reconciliation is much more difficult with myths that do not correspond at all with the natural world, such as Christ’s resurrection or the Virgin Birth. Science has not yet been able to provide a convincing explanation for how an individual can rise from the dead, or a woman can reproduce without a male partner. This lack of a scientific explanation leads to conflict in a way that the myths of the rain gods do not. One cannot, as in the former situation, deal with the myth as an alternative attempt to explain natural phenomena. Therefore, one must find other ways of putting these “miracles” into a symbolic realm. Those who believe in the literal truth of these myths however will find attempts to read them symbolically completely unsatisfactory.

Even as science started to develop however, myths remained important. Philosophers began to distinguish between symbolic, mythical truths and empirical truths. In the Western tradition, one can cite the example of Aristotle’s Poetics. As a philosopher, Aristotle may not have believed in the existence of the gods. However, he believed that it was acceptable for poets to employ the gods in literary works, because it led to more effective theatre. In his introduction to Poetics, Malcolm Heath notes:

Philosophy is directly concerned with universal truths, but poetry’s concern is indirect: the universality of poetry is a by-product of its aim to construct effective plots. Consequently while philosophy is concerned with universal truths, what lies behind an effective poetic plot may be the universalization of a conventional falsehood; hence as we have seen, Aristotle has no objections to plots based on traditional beliefs about the gods, even though he would dismiss these beliefs on philosophical grounds (Aristotle xviiii)

One means to reconcile myths with science is to read myths as works of literature, which operate according to a “truth” of their own. Aristotle seems to be making this distinction by stating that although philosophically he does not believe in the god’s existence, it is appropriate to utilize them as characters in tragedy.

A similar distinction between literary/mythological truth and historical truth exists in non-Western cultures. In his article “What do the Indians need: A History or the Past”, Professor S.N. Balagangadhara discusses the debate over whether epics such as The Ramayana or The Mahabharata should be taken as myth or as histories and whether this distinction even matters. He cites a conversation between a Swiss-German and a Balinese. The German asks the Balinese if he believes the story of Prince Rama is true. The Balinese replies without hesitation that it is. During the course of the conversation, the German gets the Balinese to admit that the story of Rama may have been invented by a human being. However, for the Balinese, this fact does not make the story any less true. He tells the German: “Do you want to know whether the story is true or merely whether it occurred?” (Balagangadharan) This question takes us back to Aristotle. If the story told in The Ramayana hangs together internally and carries symbolic meaning for the individual, does it matter whether or not it is historically accurate? One answers this question differently based on the scope and palace that one assigns to myths and literature.

There is no problem in believing that one’s cultural and religious myths are “true” in a symbolic sense as long as one assigns myth the appropriate scope in a society. Problems arise however when people begin to equate their religious myths with history and insist that everyone else do the same. In the minds of those doing this equating, their own myths are the “truth” while those of others are falsehoods. In a globalized world in which different groups are increasingly forced to interact, such an attitude can be extremely dangerous, as evidenced by the destruction of the Babri Masjid and by continuing sectarian conflicts across the globe. As Joseph Campbell, a prominent scholar of comparative mythology stated in an interview:

Every mythology–and by mythology–I include religions–every religion has grown up within a certain social order. And today these social orders have come into collision with each other. All you have to do is look at what’s going on in the Near East now, and it’s a horror. There are the three major monotheistic religions of the world, creating havoc. I’ve been in Beirut; it was once a glorious, beautiful, darling little city, and now it’s just hell, because each of these three units of religion thinks it has all the values on its side, and it doesn’t know how to open up and recognize those are human beings also (Campbell).

Thus, the distinction between symbolic truths and literal truths is clearly an important one and the failure to make this distinction leads to enormous problems in an increasingly pluralized world.

In conclusion, modern human beings need to be comfortable with both science and myth, depending on the situational context. When we encounter a thunderstorm or hear voices on the radio, we know that there are scientific explanations for these phenomena. However, when faced with unpredictable, negative events, many people still invoke God or find solace in their cultural myths. One cannot ask individuals to discard all myths in favor of scientific explanations. It is only when people fail to draw a distinction between the symbolic realm of meth and the empirical realm of history and science that conflict arises. In any increasingly globalized and pluralistic world, we must not fail to draw such a distinction,

