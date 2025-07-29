Transforming Gen Jogi

By A.B. Arisar in DAWN

(Note: Umerkot District is located in southeastern Sindh and is Pakistan’s only Hindu majority district. According to the 2023 census, Hindus are 54.7% of the population )

Some excerpts:

Until a year ago, 10-year-old Kavita wandered barefoot through the bazaars of Umerkot in Sindh — a begging bowl in her small hands as she walked beside her mother. Now, she walks to class each morning with a school bag on her back — part of a quiet but powerful education shift transforming one of Sindh’s most historically excluded communities, the Jogis.

“I used to beg,” Kavita tells Eos. “My sister still does, but now I go to school.”

The fifth of seven siblings, Kavita was born in abject poverty. Her father works mostly as a snake charmer, but takes up odd jobs to survive, similar to most members of the small Jogi community. On most days, her mother spends long hours in the bazaar seeking alms. “Now, my father tells us to study, so we won’t need to beg,” Kavita adds softly.

And:

The impact of education is already visible among the children, with one child telling Eos that they were used to having doors shut in their faces as they went from house to house to beg. “Now when we walk to school carrying books, even neighbours greet us,” he tells Eos.

Every morning, Kavita and many other likes her make a beeline for the school, while discussing their dreams during the short walk. Kailash, only 14, dreams of starting a small school so other Jogi kids won’t have to beg.

As they cross a quiet alley, 90-year-old Gorakh Nath, wearing earrings and prayer beads, plays his flute beside a swaying snake. “For the first time, my five grandsons and three granddaughters are studying,” he says, eyes moist. “Maybe in ten years, things will truly change,” he tells Eos.

For Kavita, her books and pencils are the new tools. No longer do they have to spend hours making snake baskets and capturing venomous cobras. “Now, I don’t just survive. I belong,” she says.

