Transforming Gen Jogi

By A.B. Arisar in DAWN

(Note: Umerkot District is located in southeastern Sindh and is Pakistan’s only Hindu majority district. According to the 2023 census, Hindus are 54.7% of the population )

Some excerpts:

Until a year ago, 10-year-old Kavita wandered barefoot through the bazaars of Umerkot in Sindh — a begging bowl in her small hands as she walked beside her mother. Now, she walks to class each morning with a school bag on her back — part of a quiet but powerful education shift transforming one of Sindh’s most historically excluded communities, the Jogis. “I used to beg,” Kavita tells Eos. “My sister still does, but now I go to school.” The fifth of seven siblings, Kavita was born in abject poverty. Her father works mostly as a snake charmer, but takes up odd jobs to survive, similar to most members of the small Jogi community. On most days, her mother spends long hours in the bazaar seeking alms. “Now, my father tells us to study, so we won’t need to beg,” Kavita adds softly.

And: