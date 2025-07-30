Review: “Bandish Bandits”

This review was originally published on my personal blog in August 2020.

As a student of Hindustani classical music, I was excited to learn of a new Indian web series (airing on Amazon Prime) called “Bandish Bandits” which depicts a Hindustani classical gharana.Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, the story revolves around Radhe Rathore (Ritwik Bhowmik), the grandson of the famous Pandit Radhemohan Rathore (Naseeruddin Shah) who aims to become his grandfather’s successor to the gharana. Radhe becomes involved with Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhary), a young pop star looking for inspiration after the failure of her latest song. This relationship propels much of the plot and also provides an opportunity to contrast between the worlds of modern pop and shastriya sangeet (Indian classical).

The series expresses some of the major stereotypes about classical music. When Tamanna first learns that Radhe is from a classical gharana, she and her friends derisively laugh about how classical music “sounds like a goat being strangled”. He is offended by this and immediately sings a famous bandish (composition) in Raga Bhairav “Jaago Mohan Pyaray”. Tamanna is then impressed by his performance and invites him to collaborate with her, something that he is at first reluctant to do since he knows how his family–and particularly Pandit ji– feel about pop music. Later, when he learns that his family is in need of a substantial sum of money to pay back bank loans, he agrees to collaborate with her, as long as the family doesn’t find out that he has done so.

The classical world is depicted as old-fashioned and dogmatic. This theme comes out particularly through the figure of Pandit ji. At the very beginning of the series, we see Pandit ji teaching a group of students. One boy accidentally slips into falsetto and apologizes. Pandit ji raises a hand and says “Don’t come from tomorrow”. This immediately establishes that Pandit ji has very fixed ideas about what good music is and he is not willing to tolerate imperfection. When he is teaching Radhe or anyone else, we see from his small facial gestures whether he is pleased or displeased. Everyone in the family is fearful of his displeasure, so much so that they don’t even tell him about their dire financial situation. When Pandit ji finds out that Radhe has been singing pop music he is so upset that he takes back the symbol of Radhe’s formal initiation as his disciple. Thus, Pandit ji is the exemplar of the extremely strict guru.

Another major subplot involves a competition that will determine control of the gharana. One of Pandit ji’s former students, Digvijay (Atul Kulkarni)–who is later revealed to be his estranged son from an earlier marriage– challenges him and says that if he wins he will be the official successor. Pandit ji agrees on the condition that if Digvijay loses he will never show his face in front of Pandit ji again. It is later revealed that Pandit ji is gradually going deaf and he decides that Radhe will have to compete with Digvijay. It is here that an unrealistic element is introduced into the show. First, every classical singer in the show is a member of the Rathore family. Secondly, competitions between two different generations in the same family–uncle and nephew in this case–are unheard of in the world of Hindustani classical. The show could easily have shown Radhe competing against another famous singer. The fact that it turns out to be his estranged uncle only adds a layer of melodrama.

Another issue is the depiction of how women from gharana families are treated. Radhe’s mother Mohini (Sheeba Chaddha) turns out to be a frustrated singer whom Pandit ji married into the family only so that he could stop her from singing, since he was jealous that she was more capable than him. This plot line has two major problems. First, why would a celebrated Pandit be jealous of a woman who was an entire generation younger than him? Second while it is true that Muslim gharana families rarely allow their women to perform in public (though they are trained in music as a matter of course), this is almost unheard of in Hindu gharana families. This is another melodramatic aspect of the story.

While the storyline contains many soap opera type elements, the depiction of a musician’s life is excellent. The scenes where Radhe is shown practicing and Pandit ji is shown teaching him were particular highlights for me as a student of music. It was enjoyable to be able to recognize Ragas such as the opening Bhairav and Bhimpalasi. The climactic jugalbandi (duet) between Radhe and Digvijay– “Garaja Garaja” set in Raga Miyan ki Malhar– was particularly noteworthy. It is in the tradition of competitive jugalbandis such as “Aaj Gawat Men Man Mero” from Baiju Bawra. Another noteworthy track is the thumri “Lab Par Aaye” sung by Javed Ali. The music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy–known for their contributions to Bollywood– and spans the gamut from classical pieces for Radhe and Tammana’s pop tracks.

If “Bandish Bandits” manages to familiarize young audiences with Hindustani classical and encourage them to explore the genre further, it will have made a significant contribution. While the plot is often melodramatic, the depiction of the lives of musicians is the show’s saving grace.

I will end this post by including clips of two noteworthy songs from the show: “Garaja Garaja” and “Lab Par Aaye”

Note: I subsequently reviewed Season 2 (which came out in December 2024).