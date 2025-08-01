Why Pakistan Won’t Go the Way of Iran

I’ve been enjoying the new direction Brown Pundits has taken since the recent shake-up. Posts are now generating 100+ comments, and that kind of engagement creates a virtuous cycle. You want to write more, think more, respond more. I’m leaning into that.

For now, a lot of the content burden rests on me and that’s okay. It’s been encouraging to see older names return: Girmit, for instance. It feels like a slow reconsolidation of the original readership. Letting people return on their own terms.

Meanwhile, BRAHM, my newsletter, has taken on a different role; a home for more composed writing, life pieces, and the slow launchpad for my business. I just posted something there recently, which I’ll link to for now and follow up on soon. But here, on BP, is where I let myself think in public. Where I go long. Where thoughts breathe.

A line in the comments on my last post stood out, I think it was Dave who said. (& I paraphrase): Pakistanis will eventually have to reconnect with India and initiate a cultural opening. That got me thinking. Because I disagree.

Pakistan won’t go the way of Iran.

Take Iran. At a recent Bahá’í gathering, someone shared how modern Persian is evolving; shedding Arabic vocabulary, reviving older Persian terms, and even borrowing freely from Western languages. The Persian spoken by the Bahá’ís of Kuwait, who migrated there between the 1950s and 70s, is now radically different from modern Iranian Persian. (Many Gulf Iranians descend from the South, with dialects closer to Shirazi Farsi.) In Iran itself, a subtle de-Arabization is underway. Even under a theocracy, secularization is leaking through the seams of language, style, and thought.

Pakistan, by contrast, is consolidating. Islam remains its last consensus. Even when Pakistanis westernize, they tend to do it in an Islamicate register. They may watch Netflix, speak English, or dress freely but there’s almost always a religious subtext, even in rebellion. Religion is not what they are reacting against. It is often what they carry with them.

That’s where many Indian observers misread Pakistan.

Liberal Pakistanis like Kabir; who genuinely engages and, to his credit, debates in somewhat good faith, are rare. And as Kabir himself has noted, he belongs to the liberal wing of the elite, buffered by the privileges of a Western passport. For most Pakistanis, the West is both aspirational and suspicious. You migrate for opportunity, yes but you carry your Islamic identity harder abroad, because it’s the one thing that hasn’t collapsed. It travels.

Iran had 1979; a rupture. Religion was forcibly imposed from above, and that created resistance. Islam became institutionalized and thus resistible. But Pakistan’s Islam has always been bottom-up: not just state-led, but embedded in daily life, rituals, family structure, school culture, and sentiment. It’s not enforced, it’s inherited and fuelled by the trauma of Partition. That makes it far harder to dislodge.

And when an identity is under siege, as Islam is perceived to be globally, it doesn’t erode. It solidifies.

Pakistanis aren’t going to “Hinduify,” which is unfortunate. But neither are they going to Westernize in the ways some Indians seem to expect; not openly, not collectively. The underlying civilizational wiring is different. Iran, for all its authoritarianism, remains Persian, with a cultural memory that predates Islam and continues to shape resistance. Pakistan has no such pre-Islamic cultural continuity. Its story begins in 1947 and it begins with faith.

That’s why Pakistan won’t go the way of Iran. And India’s decision to shut it out, diplomatically, culturally, symbolically, alas isn’t fostering Hindufication. It’s entrenching Islamisation. Isolation has consequences. Sometimes, it seals in the very things one would hope would release.

Addendum:

Hinduism, like paganism, thrives on exposure. InshAllah the day will come when each Pakistani household has a pūjā room filled with intercessionary idols; quietly, privately, unapologetically. I find the exclusionary logic of Islam, and of monotheism more broadly, quite interesting. Though I myself am monotheistic, I believe there are many many paths to the Divine. That’s what allows me to participate, even enthusiastically, in Hindu rituals and idol worship without contradiction.

There’s a saying I’ve always loved: “God’s mercy is greater than His justice.”

That’s the lens I carry. This obsession with ideological purity, this need to define salvation through negation, has always felt a little foreign to me.