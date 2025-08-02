📯 Back at Peak: 22,453 Monthly Readers and Rising

Even the stats now confirm it: we’re back at our highest readership in our ~15 years.
22,453 monthly readers and rising. 100+ comments on most new posts.
No ads. No algorithm. No social media amplification. Just a small, steady core of thinkers, returners, and writers keeping the conversation alive. This isn’t mass media — it’s a deliberately narrow beam.
A place for:
-
Tight but Broad Church curation
-
Long-form thinking
-
Commentary that draws blood when needed but never aims cheap
The current moment feels like a return, not just of older names, but of why BP was built in the first place: a public space for Brown(ish) minds to work through power, faith, identity, language, and sometimes just the week’s news on our own terms.
