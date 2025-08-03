🎶 Bravo, Kabir | Artists Across Borders

This Sunday, something quietly powerful is taking place: Indian and Pakistani artists will share a virtual stage, and among them is our very own Kabir Altaf, performing as a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist based in Pakistan.

Kabir shared that Sheema ji personally invited him to sing, and he’s planning to perform the Kabir bhajan already available on Spotify. A simple act but a potent one. Rooted in shared heritage, offered in public.

It’s easy to be cynical about India–Pakistan relations. But these moments matter. When musicians from Sindh and Delhi, translators from Karachi, and filmmakers from Mumbai come together, even on Zoom, they create a space that politics cannot reach. A space where memory, performance, and shared roots do the work diplomacy cannot.

This is the kind of initiative we need more of: not policy, but presence; not diplomacy, but dialogue. These exchanges don’t dilute identity; they deepen it.

Bravo and huzzah to Kabir, and to all involved.

🗓 Event:

Indian–Pakistani Artists in Dialogue

📅 Saturday, 3rd August 2025

⏰ 7:30 PM Pakistan time / 8:00 PM India time

👩‍🎤 Moderator:

Sheema Kermani – Bharatanatyam dancer, theatre personality, Karachi

🎙 Featured Speakers & Performers:

Dr. Syeda Saiyidain Hameed – Writer, former Member of India’s Planning Commission Dr. Ghazala Irfan – Philosopher and Chair, Department of Humanities, LUMS; affiliated with All Pakistan Music Conference Anand Patwardhan – Documentary filmmaker, Mumbai Saleema J. Khawaja – Vocalist of Punjabi Kafi and Guru Nanak verses, Lahore Neela Bhagwat – Hindustani vocalist (Gwalior Gharana), Mumbai Azhar Shan – Folk musician from Sindh Dhruv Sangari – Hindustani classical and Sufi vocalist, Delhi Zainub J. Khawaja – Musician, member of Harsukhiyaan, Pakistan Yousuf Saeed – Documentary filmmaker, known for work on classical music in Pakistan, Delhi Kabir Altaf – Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist, Pakistan Nishtha Jain – Documentary filmmaker, Mumbai Zahra Sabri – Lecturer and translator, Karachi Zulaikha Jabeen – Independent scholar, India

🔗 Join via Zoom

Click here to join

Meeting ID: 897 8701 6742