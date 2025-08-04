A window into the 1930’s American mind.

Thought I would put out a quick palate cleanser…

Typically while doing the usual household chores I like to listen to Sci Fi Anthologies. The ideal story is around 1hr long, engaging, and has an innovative premise &/or setting.

Recently I got to experience ‘A Martian odyssey’ by Stanley G Weinbaum. The story itself is a bit fantastical and on the whole rather unimaginative. Apparently it was quite ground breaking at the time or so the internet tells me, with the first fleshed out non human alien character etc, theres no end of praise.

What makes the story noteworthy of an incensed write up is the morality in it. Basically the hero crashes, wanders around, saves an alien from a trap, who in turn instantly becomes his native guide. So far so good. The duo now go around tramping across mars with some other alien diversions until they find a tribe with a rudimentary hive mind worshipping(?) a fantastical object totem which cures cancer. Dick (the appropriately named hero) then promptly robs the tribe of this and proceeds to blast his way out of their warren with covering fire from his alien pal. The regrouped, incensed and relentless natives are about to overwhelm the ‘hero’ & his pal when the cavalry arrives in the form of a rocketship and incinerates the lot with well directed landing exhaust. Dick climbs aboard and the native guide melts away into the night.

In the middle of the story are inserted Weinbaum’s musings on the languages of primitive tribes on earth and how backward they are.

Was this the American world view of the 1930’s? Given how often this exact story is remade in Hollywood during that era and all the way up to Indiana Jones I suppose it was. And yet it’s fascinating that Weinbaum (presumably jewish) is writing this in the middle of the run up to the Holocaust. He seems completely oblivious of the disparagement of ‘primitive’ races and the supremacist, colonial, looting ideology within the story.

I’m reminded of the yes minister bit where everyone is so appalled by an idea that all they can do for the next few minutes on screen is to say I’m appalled.

Anyway, it’s a quick read, you can enjoy being appalled too. I suppose it’s too late for a spoiler alert.