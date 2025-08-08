Madhuri is stronger than the Ambanis

In the name of Pakistan, which is a beautiful poetic name, “Land of the Pure”, lies the tragedy of pathological purity. It is an addendum to the desire to stay pure. To remain untainted. But purity, when pursued absolutely, becomes brittle.

The Ambanis recently relocated Elephant Madhuri from Kolhapur’s Jain Math to the Vantara rehab centre, citing health concerns. But the move, though framed as rescue, triggered emotional protests, political pushback, and a national debate over animal welfare vs. sacred tradition.

Why did it explode? Because Madhuri wasn’t just a creature in need of savin; she was a living deity to those who loved her. Her departure wasn’t a routine animal welfare decision. It was a rupture in India’s civilizational relationship to the divine in nature. One of the most remarkable aspects of Hinduism is its seamless veneration of the natural world. The river is a mother. The cow, a guardian. The elephant, divine.

Few religions integrate reverence for nature into daily life with such tenderness and theological consistency. This story, of an elephant, a corporate empire, and a temple, speaks to a larger tension in India today: Who gets to define care? And when does “rescue” become removal?

Pakistan is natural and artificial

I’ve voided Daves recently. When I said Pakistan is not a wholly artificial state, he launched into a kind of rant implying that I couldn’t possibly hold that view as of Pakistani extraction. I don’t appreciate being charged at emotionally.

As a broader note, I don’t think India and Pakistan are mirror images. Of course they’re not. India has civilizational depth; five millennia of layered, evolving identity. Even if you reject the notion of “civilization,” the sheer breadth of its cultural inheritance is undeniable. Pakistan, sadly, couldn’t maintain the same plurality. Part of that is geographic, a thousand-mile separation between East and West Pakistan via an enemy state made coherence difficult from the start. That division was never properly interrogated. And so here we are, 78 years later, still discussing Partition.

Poorly imagined partitions, Palestine, Cyprus, Ireland, linger for centuries. By contrast, devastating but decisive cleansings, like those between Greece and Turkey, tend to be settled history. Still, I prefer mixed, diverse, integrated populations. That is the moral ideal. But we must be honest: some religions absorb difference; others resist it.

India, by contrast, that is, Bharat, has never needed to defend its purity. Instead, it renders things pure. There is something unmistakably Dharmic about that. Like a Midas touch, it transforms the temporal into the celestial, the secular into the sacred. It doesn’t fear mixture, it sanctifies it.

How Islam dominates

Islam, by design, becomes demographically dominant. Muslim men may marry non-Muslim women, and the children are raised Muslim. This is not a critique, just a demographic observation. In Ireland, there was once a common saying: sons follow the father’s religion, daughters the mother’s. That sort of cultural compromise is rarely available in Islamic jurisprudence. Some call this integrity. Others, dogma.

Kabir recently wrote that borders are not divine. Perhaps. But in India, borders often are sacred. The Indian subcontinent has been imagined through its rivers, its mountains, its sacred sites, its tirthas. Even Israel, for all its modern controversies, is grounded in a sacred geography. Islam, in contrast, is more universalist. Beyond Mecca, Medina, and Al-Aqsa, there is no sacred soil; just the Ummah. That contrast matters.

The Bahá’í faith has endured a similar loss. Our Holy Houses in Shiraz (House of the Báb) and Baghdad (House of Bahá’u’lláh) were destroyed. But we were commanded to reimagine the sacred hence the Tablet of Carmel, which decrees Mount Carmel as holy. This is not nostalgia; it’s spiritual direction.

Kabir’s Output

I allowed Kabir’s post even though I don’t usually allowing reposting. He now has commentator privileges, and the blog had gone a bit quiet. More importantly, I believe in diversity of voices, even if I don’t always agree. Brown Pundits, at its best, is a forum, not a faction.

That’s what sets us apart. We don’t just post to end conversations. We write to start them. In fact, Kabir once told me his most popular article was a response to a Brown Pundits piece. That’s the ideal. It’s why I sometimes think of us like early Steve Sailer blogs; not for the content necessarily, but for the signal-to-noise ratio. The writing is just the primer. The real action is in the dialogue.

Dharma is not a fixed doctrine; it’s an infinite, unfolding path. And I don’t see how belief in a Creator, even a monotheistic one, is incompatible with Dharma, unless we force ourselves into the brittle binaries of dogma. What matters, in the end, is that we all walk the line; the line of integrity.

Bollywood is the cacophonous voice of Indian democracy

And yes, I was reminded of this during the Madhuri episode.

Despite its poverty, India is politically alive. Bollywood, for example, is sometimes mocked for being loud or unserious. But to me, it’s a miracle. A country infinitely poorer than the U.S. somehow sustains the world’s second-largest film industry, producing art in dozens of languages for a wildly diverse audience. That’s people power. That’s Bharat.

in the debate between Illiterotard and Indosaurus. The former argued that India’s masses are disempowered. The latter responded that political agency in India is both real and visible. I side with the latter. Despite its faults, Indian democracy is alive and so is its moral pulse.

What is the value of Identity?

And yes, while some light Islamophobia exists in India (and occasionally more than light), the template for success is still Hindu, upper-caste, male, and Brahminical. It’s hard for Muslims to flourish without de-Islamicizing—a feature baked into the system. So I don’t take seriously those Indians who claim that “Muslims in India are better off than Pakistan.” It’s not true. In Pakistan, your Muslim identity is on parade. In India, it’s something you often have to mute.

Still, India has one major advantage: it says no. It resists the easy logic of capture. That’s what happened with Elephant Madhuri. A corporate behemoth tried to quietly take what it wanted and Bharat pushed back to defend its living goddess.