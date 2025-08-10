An igNobel Tariff

This article is probably going to be redundant within days if not weeks given the current pace of events. I find it helps to snapshot a little to stop things spinning and resolve the blurry whirl we find ourselves in.

Trump wants a Nobel. He’s made no bones about it. To get this Nobel the US has inserted itself into every conflict on the globe to use it’s influence to squeeze both sides into an agreement with a very public press conference after. Whether this generates lasting peace or is just a hasty papering over the cracks in tune with his showmanship talents is yet to be seen.

Azerbaijan and Armenia seem to be the consolation prize to the attempted India Pakistan detente invite in June. The repercussion for Modi being unwilling to appear with Asif Munir endorsing Trump for a Nobel is the extra tariff penalty.

Suddenly we have the Indian Air Marshal declaring the downing of F-16s using the S-400 Russian defence system. Something the armed services were very tight lipped about earlier.

China, Trump’s erstwhile Bête noire has gotten not only a running 90 day reprieve but NVDA now has a license to start exporting chips back to them. America too has it’s limits with the number of simultaneous fights it can pick. Getting the weakest competitor to bend the knee makes far more sense.

The Indians are scrambling to cement up the BRICS wall in rapid pace to weather any further blows as geopolitics turns into a free for all slugfest.

If the Putin – Trump Alaska meet goes well (and there are indications that it will) the board is upturned once again. The Russian demands are for the 4 provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, this seems to have been agreed upon by Trump (or at least it is easy enough to interpret his statements about territory exchange that way). Zelenskyy and Europe will not agree to this, which is probably why JD Vance is in the UK softening the landing.

This opens up an interesting dimension, an Europe – India partnership. Modi’s govt is hated by the European liberal press. But as the right rises and anti Islamophobia gives way to anti Islam (passionate muslim populations become far more visible in Palestinian demonstrations flooding social media feeds), this earlier anti-Modi stance is shifting (Melodi).

European consumer habits are not dramatically different from American ones, there’s a deal to be made here and double quick.