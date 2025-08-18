Audrey, Aurangazeb and Academia

My comment started to take a life of its own.

What happens when an American or British university sets up a ‘South Asia’ department to cater to a large number of wealthy, English speaking, foreign education demanding, privileged aspiring humanities majors?

Now you have a well funded branch which churns out year after year of liberal minded students, some determined to make their mark on the world.

They in turn churn out books and articles and go back and teach (rare) in their home countries and push the same viewpoints they learned at school. It becomes a positive feedback loop. The more you rehabilitate the atrocities of Islam, the greater accolades from your peers as one striving for human betterment and religious harmony.

Apologies for the self referential link, but I quickly covered the liberal-islamic compact in this post.

https://www.brownpundits.com/2025/06/28/how-did-we-end-up-here/

Why is it that none of the books written about history by Hindutva authors (Sanyal, Deepak, Ranganathan, Sampath) are from people with no formal education in history? (They will then be derided as such, as not being historians for lack of a degree in the field).

Instead every once in a while a Wendy and an Audrey will come up with an abomination for the liberal/humanities educated Indians and Pakistanis to crow over.

Just to refute one point in Audrey’s ‘scholarship’, she compares Aurangazeb and Muslim invader en masse temple destruction to the Cholas humiliation of their defeated enemies with their idol desecration as normal practice of the time or destroying emblems of state and prestige. This not only ignores fundamental beliefs of iconoclasm but the deliberate disfigurement and destruction of every laboriously carved human figurine on temple walls (when they were not pulled down completely). Temples in South India were regularly repurposed to house a favoured deity, not wilfully mutilated. The evidence is plain for all to see, Chola (broadly Shaivite) temples were repurposed back to Vaishnavite (when the Cholas eventually crumbled), in some cases without even changing the idol (Jagan-Mohini is suspiciously similar to Ardhanadhiswara). The Cholas were also the exception, remembered for the bitterness (and brutaility) of their fight with the Pandyas.

I will say it again, we have produced the greatest philosophy and morality Humankind has known. Our thinkers shunned all material possessions and contemplated their existence, not just the Buddha, but a whole multitude of scholars, begging and wandering amongst society, across borders, after receiving education at the largest universities of the world (Nalanda & Taxila). No other society has this, just think how much can be achieved when your life is dedicated to this goal, with this background, with this exposure, no ulterior incentives of family or prestige. A hundreds of thousands of Diogenes (I should say Upagupta, but we aren’t there yet).