On Hindutva, the good, the bad and the ugly.

The bad. The surge of unapologetic Hinduism has included attempted rehabilitation of its enduring shame. Casteism.

Normally I flee from caste related conversations like the plague, but I’ve started to see a lot of attempts in writing and in speeches attempting to justify the intent and practice. I want to add my voice to the pushback.

One argument I’ve seen online is that in Vedic Hinduism the Shudra Varna only consists of people who are relegated to a punished status (due to violation of Vedic laws). That there are only 3 Varnas as such, (all commoners are Vaishyas), and instead there are various Jatis. The British then supposedly classified Jatis into 4 Varnas (inventing the caste system in the process).

The other (by Sai Deepak) is that Shudra is not a term of disrespect but they are considered as part of the earth and mother earth is worshipped. As the providers to the upper varnas they are a respected and essential part of society.

There are a couple of points here. 1) Shudras are hardly mentioned in ancient Vedic scripture. Given the tremendous focus on Brahmin, Kshatriya and to a lesser extent Vaishya rites, rituals and behaviour, there is startlingly little on Shudra conduct beyond the need for them to perform service (later dated Manu Smriti) and the importance of keeping them uneducated (later dated Skanda Purana).

2) The association with feet and earth come from the origin myth in the rig veda where the cosmic Purush is divided by head (Brahmin), torso (Kshatriya), loins (Vaishya), feet (Shudra). Given the attitude towards feet in Hindu culture it is a bit of a stretch to call this respectful.

So, who were the Shudras in early vedic culture? Here lies both the trouble and the trick. We don’t know for sure. Even the Purusha Sukta in the rig veda is not associated with the earliest parts (the dating of Purusha Sukta is about 800 BC). On the face of it Ancient Vedic India can seem reasonably egalitarian and in the most charitable retelling somewhat Shudra free. Dasus/Dasu/Dasyu is speculated to have been Iranian tribes (early Zoroastrians) . This opens the door to stark revisionism.

Non scripture, large scale, countrywide, written history really only begins with Ashoka and this is remarkably silent on Varnas, notably only Brahmins and Sramanas appear and not in a hereditary caste manner as we know of them today. Megasthenes (a tad earlier) notes 7 social classes and contrasts the lack of slavery. (This also means that Jainism and Buddhism did not arise out of the need to remove/combat caste doctrines as is a common myth).

FF >> to 16th century AD

First, a reference : https://theobenke.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/01/the-sudracarasiromani-of-krsna-sesa1.pdf

This remarkable document, the Sudracarasiromani by Krishna Sesa was written under Mughal rule. It lays out rituals, instructions, laws etc for the Shudras, which have accumulated over the past millennia (in the intervening Smritis and Puranas). It also gives us an idea of who Shudras are, and they are reasonably unchanged from modern India. Shudras essentially are the agricultural , artisan and menial labour classes. There is also the splitting of Shudras into Sat and Asat Shudras (Dalits). The discrimination is also about as appalling as you can expect it to be.

From this we can conclude that while the British did a lot of classification of their subjects and hardened caste lines, they were pigeon holing people into existing boxes. The social mobility and reclassification of Jatis within the Varna structure got fixed with colonial efficiency. The Dalits also seem to get removed from the Varna system altogether into untouchable status.

The rise and deepening of caste structures from 300BC to 1500AD is traceable through the rise and fall of empires, it is of interest but isn’t really part of the narrative fight at the moment. Shudras also did far better in reality than in scripture, founding many royal dynasties and even inscribing temples with lines of Shudra pride.

But we need to be honest about caste and the atrocities associated with it and not just cherry pick an ancient age with scant data. There is no rehabilitating or denying this. Just accept and correct.

The good. History revision, IVC and the Aryan invasion theory.

As a child I grew to hate the IVC. Not that it was in Pakistan or that they weren’t Hindu or any such silly reason. It’s because it was taught to me for 3 years in a row. Somewhere in middle school we had spate of teachers leaving and the replacement coming and starting from the beginning (IVC). Worse, we even repeated some stupid projects about it and I hadn’t the sense to keep the old drawings of savage Aryan chariots swooping down to ravage the peaceful urban Indus-ites. You can imagine how annoyed I am now to find out lessons drilled in by repetition proved to be completely wrong.

Credit to the Hindutva gang, they always owned the IVC, insisted it was very Indian and the whole Aryan invasion theory had no real proof. Indian archeologists tied the demise to the Ghaggar-Hakra (Saraswati) river basin coinciding with global Bronze age civilizational collapse due to rapid climate change. Vedic civilization uses symbols found in IVC (Bulls, Horses, Swastikas).

NCERT textbooks were updated to include (and explain) achievement of Hindu empires and the spread of Indian culture across south east Asia. Mughal history was updated to include the good with the bad. This is all excellent and necessary work. It was also done against a lot of headwind. MM Joshi took a lot of the heat for it, the courts got involved, international media wrote various hit pieces. It is quite telling that even after the BJP fell out of power none of the revisions were undone.

This has my enduring respect and appreciation.

The ugly. Politics and Polarisation.

I will say this. Unlike the Trump administration, where there is a daily drumbeat of action, agenda, racism, ideology, heavy handedness, headline after headline. There is far less of that in India (outside social media which is in perpetual attention seeking mode). The polarization flares up around elections or some bill passage, when it suits both sides to marshal support.

Right on cue, international outlets such as the BBC (apr2024) and NYT (may2024) published features about ‘what it means to be Muslim in Modi’s India’, timed before/during a May-Jun 2024 election. Modi himself visibly shifts gear mid election and dials up polarization with speeches about congress stripping mangalsutras from women (presumably with on ground feedback that not all is well and development speeches aren’t just cutting it).

The ideal situation for India is to make a concentrated effort to decrease religious fervour and emphasize common heritage and practice. Yoga, meditation, the advaita nature of Brahman, love of nature, these are all elements which are theoretically acceptable by all religions and culturally very Indian. Instead violent, inflammatory political agitation leads to name recognition and a rung up the influence ladder, syncretic elements have few backers.

The RSS has been pushing a line saying that everyone in India is a cultural Hindu but feel free to choose your religion. Understandably, the people they want to bring this message to aren’t about to listen to someone wearing khaki shorts and waving a saffron flag.