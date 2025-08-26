Gaza open thread

This is a genocide every which way but I would be interested to hear the views of the commentariat.

I am very pro Zionist for what it’s worth.

I’ll explained my thoughts later on in a proper post, but I am interested to see RW Indians reflect on Gaza.

Indosaurus
Editor
Indosaurus
1 hour ago

So if I comment here, does that mean I consider myself Right Wing?

It’s a strange feeling, I always thought of myself with left wing sympathies, probably time to burn that copy of the motorcycle diaries.

Anyway to list the problems in Gaza, that it is a genocide is a given, in order of blame for it.

  1. Nethanyahu is the god of chaos, fractured coalition, corruption allegations, very unpopular (amongst moderates), barely has a majority, leveraging every lever to stay in power at all costs.
  2. The IDF seems to have been given a free hand and their sole focus is on minimizing IDF casualties and nothing else, political oversight feels non existent.
  3. The Arab world has completely abdicated their responsibilities here and the Egyptians bear the next level of blame after the Israelis for the genocide.
  4. The US state has been so compromised and coerced by AIPAC and Mossad (Epstien) that they are just leaning into the horror and enabling. Very notably Trump has his sticky fingers publicly in every other conflict except this.
  5. Hamas, yes they started it and are still holding onto the hostages. This is Hamas’s game too, images of dying Palestinians has always been their greatest asset, and they continue to exploit it. thats how their incentives are set up and peace will be hard without breaking that link.
Brown Pundits
