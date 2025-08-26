Gaza open thread

This is a genocide every which way but I would be interested to hear the views of the commentariat.
I am very pro Zionist for what it’s worth.
I’ll explained my thoughts later on in a proper post, but I am interested to see RW Indians reflect on Gaza.
So if I comment here, does that mean I consider myself Right Wing?
It’s a strange feeling, I always thought of myself with left wing sympathies, probably time to burn that copy of the motorcycle diaries.
Anyway to list the problems in Gaza, that it is a genocide is a given, in order of blame for it.