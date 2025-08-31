Open Thread: Pakistan Floods – Let’s Talk

Posted on Author Furqan AliCategories Brown Pundits, Civilisation, Nature, Pakistan

Massive floods have hit Pakistan’s Punjab province after record-breaking monsoon rains and the overflow of major rivers. Officials report nearly 300,000 people displaced from the province alone and more than a million affected as the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab overflowed their banks. Over 1,400 villages are underwater, and there are growing fears of disease outbreaks and food shortages.

👉 ‘The water left nothing’: Pakistan’s Punjab province reels from deadly floods (The Guardian)

This thread is for everyone to share thoughts, updates, and questions about what’s happening.

Jump in and share your perspective.

Published by

Furqan Ali

I'm a Chartered Accountancy trainee with experience in financial analysis, tax advisory, and public sector consulting. I've worked on national and international projects with HEC, SMEDA, and ADB. I chair the Children and Youth Advisory Board at Climate Forward Pakistan, co-founded the Policy Club, and founded the Dead Poets Society of Pakistan to celebrate literary expression. I write for The News International and The Friday Times, and I'm a member of the Youth General Assembly, advocating inclusive, youth-led change.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
brown
brown
1 day ago

the entire indo gangetic plain is a flood plain and this will be common in future considering the climate change effect. how is sindh coping up? afterall, eventually the water has to drain south.

2
Reply
Kabir
Kabir
1 day ago
Reply to  brown

The flooding has not reached Sindh yet. But Chief Minister Murad says the government has been told to prepare for ‘super floods’
https://www.dawn.com/live/pakistan-floods-2025

0
Reply
Billu
Billu
20 hours ago

I’m surprised how villages are underwater – colonies made on riverbed is understandable.

The rule of thumb is that when you are populating a village in flood plains, you put them on a little high ground so that the villages are safe from flood waters – which are supposed to come every years, irrigate your fields, refresh the soil, charge the groundwater and take away the salts.

0
Reply
Kabir
Kabir
9 hours ago

Climate change knows no borders. It would be nice if (despite all the unresolved issues) India and Pakistan could work together on such issues that are meaningful to the majority of our populations.

“Punjab Floods: Rivers Overflow, 3 Lakh Acres of Crops Affected” by Kusum Arora

https://thewire.in/environment/punjab-floods-rivers-overflow-3-lakh-hectares-of-crops-affected

-1
Reply
Brown Pundits
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x