Open Thread: Pakistan Floods – Let’s Talk

Massive floods have hit Pakistan’s Punjab province after record-breaking monsoon rains and the overflow of major rivers. Officials report nearly 300,000 people displaced from the province alone and more than a million affected as the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab overflowed their banks. Over 1,400 villages are underwater, and there are growing fears of disease outbreaks and food shortages.
👉 ‘The water left nothing’: Pakistan’s Punjab province reels from deadly floods (The Guardian)
This thread is for everyone to share thoughts, updates, and questions about what’s happening.
Jump in and share your perspective.
the entire indo gangetic plain is a flood plain and this will be common in future considering the climate change effect. how is sindh coping up? afterall, eventually the water has to drain south.
The flooding has not reached Sindh yet. But Chief Minister Murad says the government has been told to prepare for ‘super floods’
https://www.dawn.com/live/pakistan-floods-2025
I’m surprised how villages are underwater – colonies made on riverbed is understandable.
The rule of thumb is that when you are populating a village in flood plains, you put them on a little high ground so that the villages are safe from flood waters – which are supposed to come every years, irrigate your fields, refresh the soil, charge the groundwater and take away the salts.
Climate change knows no borders. It would be nice if (despite all the unresolved issues) India and Pakistan could work together on such issues that are meaningful to the majority of our populations.
“Punjab Floods: Rivers Overflow, 3 Lakh Acres of Crops Affected” by Kusum Arora
https://thewire.in/environment/punjab-floods-rivers-overflow-3-lakh-hectares-of-crops-affected