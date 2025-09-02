Trump Has Birthed Eurasia

I’ve been busy, but I can’t shake the feeling that we’re living through the beginning of a new world.

It was acute with the SCO summit; not just through the headlines, but the atmospherics. The handshakes, the body language, the ease. It’s the kind of thing that barely registered in Western media, but Modi’s presence, standing shoulder to shoulder with Xi, Putin, and Pezeshkian, felt like the curtain rising on a new geopolitical epoch.

And at the center of it all? Donald J. Trump. Not by design, of course. But by consequence.

🔥 The Modi Factor

Let’s go back. Trump has repeatedly humiliated Narendra Modi and India (dead economy?), which needless to say has been silly

But Modi is not reacting emotionally. People misunderstand him if they think this is about pride or vanity. Modi represents Bharat, and he has embodied the Indian state in a way no U.S. president has embodied theirs. Certainly not Trump; who, let’s be clear, represents a dynasty, not a republic.

India’s response is cold, calculated, and strategic. Just like China’s response to U.S. tariffs; not dramatic, but exacting. What you’re seeing is Indian foreign policy in action: no more playing second fiddle, no more being pushed around.

And where does India go to send that message?

To the SCO; a Eurasian forum that now rivals the G7, the G20, and even the UN in symbolic power. A group previously seen as a Chinese pet project now hosts four ancient civilizational cores:

China , with its Confucian-rooted technocracy.

India , representing the vibrancy of the Indic world.

Russia , the ever-restless Orthodox power tired of playing junior partner to Europe.

The Islamic world, through the Persianate axis (the Stans) and others; heirs to centuries of Islamic governance from Andalusia to Delhi.

This is not the Global South. This is Eurasia; a civilizational axis with spiritual, historical, and strategic ballast.

⚙️ Trump as the Unwitting Architect

Trump doesn’t care for the so-called “liberal international order.” As Steve Bannon once said, America’s future lies in hemispheric dominance — that is, North and South America, not Europe or Asia. Trump’s America First policy is in fact America Alone.

By retreating from Asia and deriding traditional allies, Trump has unshackled Eurasia.

Europe, ravaged by two world wars and saved only by U.S. military might, now finds itself increasingly irrelevant. It cannot counterbalance China. It cannot contain Russia. And most damaging of all, Asia remembers.

Every major Asian civilization has tasted European humiliation:

India under British scientific colonialism.

China under opium and unequal treaties.

The Islamic world carved into mandates and protectorates.

These weren’t just occupations; they were ideologically justified rational subjugations, executed in the name of “progress,” “civilization,” or “science.” Western imperialism was unique in that it was rational; it claimed moral superiority even while enslaving.

Now the tables are turning. In the late-stage decadence of the West, moral certainty has given way to emotional spasms. Its elites oscillate between performative outrage and hollow virtue-signaling. Even Elon Musk’s erratic tantrums feel like the empire’s dying breaths.

Meanwhile, the East, China, India, Russia (?), Iran, has gone cold, calculating, and unemotional. Transactional, not evangelical. They don’t preach; they trade.

🧭 India Chooses Asia

For the last decade, India played both fields. It flirted with the Quad, spoke of the Indo-Pacific, nodded toward NATO-lite partnerships. But the insults have piled up. The hypocrisy has become harder to ignore. And with the SCO, a line has quietly been crossed.

India isn’t Western.

And increasingly, it doesn’t want to be.

It wants to be Asian; and to be treated as a hegemonic power (Pakistan dances around like a bee and stings like a butterfly).

Modi’s embrace of the SCO is not just a snub to Washington. It is a declaration that Asia will no longer be junior. And unlike Western-led forums, the SCO doesn’t come with lectures on human rights, carbon targets, or gender parity. China makes no pretenses; its diplomacy is pragmatic, non-judgmental, and brutally self-interested. For most of Asia, that’s refreshingly honest.

🧨 The Eurasian Century Begins

So what now?

If the 19th century belonged to Europe, and the 20th to America, then the 21st may well belong to Eurasia; not just as a region, but as a civilizational idea (Russia has already made that decision to be a first rate Eurasian rather than a second rate European power). A web of ancient powers, reconnecting, reconfiguring, and finally rising together.

And the man who inadvertently brought this about?

Donald Trump; the unlikely midwife of a Eurasian century!