A postcard from Nagoya

Thought I would do a quick post after visiting on the weekend.

Japan has no shortage of Buddhist temples, each with no shortage of Indian iconography, Hindu deities, Pali lettering, etc. The temples are even marked off with swastikas on google maps (generating an endless supply of TikTok Nazi outrage farming online). Even lesser known Indian gods make an appearance, for instance, here is Hayagriva patiently blessing people outside a Buddhist temple (note the horse head in the center of the headdress)

Kyoto even has the much visited temple of Sanjusansendo (literally 33,000 gods) where the Japanese have painstakingly mapped the idols to Hindu gods of Varuna, Agni, etc.

Anyway, this is about the other cohabiting religion in Japan, Shintoism. The Shinto pantheon consists mainly of the deities native to Japan (unlike the Buddhist side, the major deities tend to be goddesses), it also incorporates elements of nature worship and ancestral worship. With the late Emperors having major shrines dedicated to them, this is the far more nationalistic faith. The very symbols of investiture of the Emperors power (a sword, a pendant and a mirror) are cared for by the Shinto clergy .

And yet… maybe it’s just coincidences, or shared classical religious traditions, or osmosis from Buddhism… the similarities with ancient Hindu/Indian forms are striking.

Here is some tree worship outside a Shinto shrine. Totoro of the Ghibli film is basically a Yaksha inhabiting a tree similar to this.

Here is a Rath Yatra model at the Atsuta Shrine in Nagoya. In the days when they did it on this scale it would have been reminiscent of Jagannath.

Here is a main gate of the same shrine called a Torii

You can compare it with the Torana at Sanchi

Ancient Vedic time Toranas were fully wooden and closer to the Japanese aesthetic.

This Atsuta shrine is supposed to house the mythical Kusanagi sword, given by the Sun goddess (yes the sun is a goddess here) to the Jomon Emperor as a sign of his divine right to rule. Emperor coronation ceremonies to this day includes this sword (though supposedly they use a replica as the original is too ‘precious’ to move).