Brown Pundits and the Echo Chamber Problem

The Echo Chamber of the Commentariat
It has been on my mind that Brown Pundits, for all its liveliness, risks drifting into an echo chamber. The commentariat is our lifeblood: their activity sustains the blog far more than page views alone. And yet, the very strength of that community can also be its blind spot.
I do not want Kabir to end up being the Cassandra of BP, always warning of decline, and being proved right in the end. If we are not careful, we could slide into a right-wing echo chamber where challenging voices fade, and the capacity for deep interrogation, the core of what makes BP unique, is diminished.
Pahalgam and the Question of Narrative
Take Pahalgam. It has been four months since the April incident. Has India’s position actually strengthened? Or has the ambiguity surrounding the episode, and the absence of a rigorous evidentiary process, weakened Delhi’s hand?
Unlike Balakot, where Pakistan was genuinely caught out, Pahalgam left too many loose ends. Islamabad read the runes and has since maneuvered adeptly, turning ambiguity into advantage. Meanwhile, Modi is constrained by Indian public opinion, and Trump, in his personal, transactional way, appears intent on punishing India (tariffs, H1Bs, Asim Munir and his pumps).
The result: Pakistan, once stumbling, now appears statesmanlike. Asim Munir and Shahbaz Sharif, however flawed, have played their diplomatic cards with unusual deftness. India, by contrast, risks inheriting the worst of both worlds: Nehruvian non-alignment without the gravitas, BJP anti Sino-Islamic populism without the coherence.
Interrogation, Not Orthodoxy
The commentariat should interrogate these realities, not sanctify them. Yet I see worrying signs. Non-right-wing voices, particularly those challenging upper-caste hegemony or questioning Hindu majoritarian narratives, seem to be withdrawing. Kabir, once a lightning rod, has receded. I fear BP may no longer feel like a safe space for those who do not fit the Sanskritized consensus.
That would be a loss. Brown Pundits should be the opposite of orthodoxy — an interrogative, investigative space where every assumption is tested. Criticism of India is not hatred. Criticism of caste is not denial. If BP becomes inhospitable to those perspectives, it betrays its own promise.
Caste, Privilege, and the Dialectic
Much of this comes back to caste. India remains, at its core, a Brahminical construct. Even when marginalized groups rise, they rapidly Saffronize, Sanskritize, or Brahminize. Inter-caste marriage does not dissolve caste; it often reproduces hierarchy through hypergamy. The genetics of South Asia — Ancient South Indian, Elamo-Dravidian, Aryan, Scythian — reflect profound mixture, but mixture does not equate to social equality.
The United States, for all its myth of melting-pot integration, has not escaped racial stratification. Why should South Asia be different? The dream of erasing caste through romance or cosmopolitanism remains just that: a dream.
For BP to matter, our commentariat must reckon with these uncomfortable truths, not dismiss them as “anti-Hindu” or “anti-India.” To thyself be true.
Freedom, Moderation, and Responsibility
On moderation, my instinct is always to do less, not more. Only when comments spiral into abuse do I intervene. S. Pahalgam’s provocations may be distasteful, but freedom of expression matters. Loose comments can be irritating, yes, but over-moderation suffocates.
What matters is balance: ensuring BP does not tilt into a space where only upper-caste, Hindu-majoritarian views feel at home. There is a faint anti-Muslim bias that creeps in, sometimes unacknowledged. That cannot become the price of admission. Humanity comes first. All life is sacred. If we lose that, we lose everything.
Closing Reflection
Brown Pundits has always thrived on tension: India versus Pakistan, caste versus modernity, faith versus secularism. That tension must remain fruitful rather than suffocating. Echo chambers may be comforting, but they are the death of thought.
We should not measure BP’s success by how many voices we silence but by how many we engage. If Kabir irritates, let him irritate. If lower-caste critiques sting, let them sting. Better discomfort than conformity.
The point of Brown Pundits has never been to confirm what we already believe. It is to interrogate to the deepest core. That is what keeps this site alive.
Don’t really disagree with any of this. However, the ‘origin’ for this post lies in a one-eyed tirade on caste in one of the comment threads, that was particularly dishonest in its critique
I have zero issues with criticizing caste-ism, or discussing it – whether historically or in its present-day manifestations. However, the criticism and discussion ought to be honest, not conflate the practices of ancient times with today’s era, and somehow assert that reform or change is non-existent.
I am not for any kind of censorship or muzzling. But biases – of any kind, can and ought to be called out. And just because the bigotry happens to be emanating from a ‘minority’ doesn’t mean it should be coddled simply to preserve diversity.
Agree completely. Especially when the individual giving the one-eyed tirade hasn’t seen the evolving dynamics in today’s India.
Yes, discrimination still exists but there are people fighting it. Nobody even cares about the obscure Manusmriti. Caste dynamics are indeed complex including the example that Indosaurus gave. To somehow ignore the nuances and push forth a narrative that seems more to provoke than to actually discuss is counterproductive.
Casteism will continue to exist while Hinduism exist.
Heck even the Govt is a conducting a Caste Census
Nobody even cares about the obscure Manusmriti.
You and many urban educated may not care. But suburban Brahmins will use it to gather the faithful.
This is no different from Netanyahu and other Zionists using an obscure Bible/Torah passage to justify Genocide,.
———————————-
Apr 30, 2025
More than six decades later, amid growing political and social demands, the government has now approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming nationwide census.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/government-approves-caste-census-what-is-it-and-why-it-matters-explained/articleshow/120768650.cms
on the contrary, indians are comfortable in their castes. it is only the outsiders who cannot fathom this phenomenon.
all castes/sub castes have their associations.they fight when they see some abuse against their caste.
prof. vaidyanathan has written/spoken as to how caste associations have sustained businesses in tamil nadu.
yes, there are some who have problems with caste in india. these are educated, privileged individuals who are not happy with the social position of the castes above them. they are however contemptuous about the castes lower to them.
I was looking for elaboration on your point regarding caste and mixed marriages, and I think you are missing the extent to which modernity has overtaken traditional ‘caste’ thinking.
To give a personal example, in my childhood vacations spent at my grandparents’ place in Gujarat, I remember my great-grandmother being …unimpressed with me spending almost majority of the day at our muslim neighbors’ house. But my grandmother was totally fine, and so were my uncles and aunts. Because they had almost a familial bond with them, as many neighbors often end up building, in India.
Similarly, my sister married her college boyfriend in the 1990s who happens to be of a different “lower” caste, and there was some initial apprehension in my grandparents who were worried about ‘those’ folks being culturally different, stereotyped as ‘more conservative on gender roles’, but it never rose above being a concern. And this type of thing is not at all an ‘outlier’. Urban India has already seen multiple generations of families getting intertwined, with ‘caste’ being just an artifact of heritage, and not much beyond that.
Now this is not to somehow claim that caste is no longer an issue, it definitely still is. And India has an ability to exist in different eras, simultaneously, and not just limited to rural settings but even modern urban ones. However, it is distinctly dishonest to pretend that things are markedly different than what they used to be.
my comment went missing
would be there now? I’ll reply to all comments later on today
Awaiting
