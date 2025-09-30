Pakistan will recognize Israel?

There was a lot of hullabaloo in Pakistan over the Saudi defense agreement as well as the US warming up to it without considering the consequences.

Some Pakistani Nationalists were of the view that an Islamic Alliance led by Pakistan would liberate Al-Aqsa etc.

But reality is different. It seems all this was to ensure normalization with Israel and support a peacekeeping force in Gaza post war.

Shehbaz’s latest tweet seems to indicate the same.

I welcome President Trump’s 20-point plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza. I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region. It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality. I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war. I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region.

It would be interesting to see what the Pakistani masses think of this.