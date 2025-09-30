Pakistan will recognize Israel?

There was a lot of hullabaloo in Pakistan over the Saudi defense agreement as well as the US warming up to it without considering the consequences.
Some Pakistani Nationalists were of the view that an Islamic Alliance led by Pakistan would liberate Al-Aqsa etc.
But reality is different. It seems all this was to ensure normalization with Israel and support a peacekeeping force in Gaza post war.
Shehbaz’s latest tweet seems to indicate the same.
I welcome President Trump’s 20-point plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza.
I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.
It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality.
I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war.
I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region.
It would be interesting to see what the Pakistani masses think of this.
It is less of a plan and more of an ultimatum. Release hostages in 72 hours or the Israelis can step up up the bombing.
The true genius of Nethanyahu is getting Trump to announce the Israeli plan. They can then lean back and watch the conditional response of Trump praising knee jerk roll in from all the world leaders.
It would be interesting if Pakistan recognizes Israel and joins this Gaza plan.
Iran might step up support to BLA/TTP (alongside Afghanistan) and there might be other Islamic groups which spring up after this “betrayal”.
sistan-balochistan in iran is one of the ‘less’ shia dominated provinces of iran. it may not support the pakistani baloch as this may finally result in unifying iranian ans pak balochistans!!
The true genius of Nethanyahu is getting Trump to announce the Israeli plan
Making the US complicit in Zionist Israels Genocide and ethnic cleansing plans. That leads to a even less moral standing of the US and increases China’s Even Nordic countries are slowly distancing themselves from Israel.
Palestine has applied for BRICS observer membership
Keep in mind there was 80 years ago another country that considered themselves the Chosen Race. Committed Genocide and few other countries supported them. .
I don’t think things are going well for Israel.. this really is a quagmire
You keep saying. It always was a quagmire. Israel is just building atop one.
While I use the word genius, I really think Israel is just leveraging very long term asset and Kompromat to execute their uncompromising zionist vision with brutality.
Pakistani “masses” how droll
Why? It actually would be interesting what lipstick will be put on this deal to make it palatable to the masses.
Bulk of the awaam are sheep – that’s the case in any society. The problem is going to be the lunatic fringe. And Pakistan has nursed the fringe into something close to the mainstream for many decades. Recall that a Governor of Punjab was murdered simply for following the law, and his murderer is still celebrated to this day.
To assume that all the Lashkars are simply going to ‘go quietly into the night’ and just ask ‘how high’ when Munir asks them to jump, is….naive.
congratulations on your first article! thank you. it is always good to have different perspective enliven BP..
I think there is a case of overreading. Pat & Saudi won’t be complicit in Gaza genocide.
Bibi doesn’t want a two nation state; so u end up with ultimately a unified nation state
I will do one about the Asia cup final and all the off field drama soon.
great
I think Israel is okay with giving up Gaza (they dismantled settlements there once) as well as a lot of the West Bank (maybe area transfer in exchange for settlements).
Their red line is East Jerusalem (and Al Aqsa/Temple Mount).
This plan includes Israel having control of it.