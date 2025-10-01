Caste and the Structure of Discourse

I’ve come to realise that it’s often more productive to write full posts than to engage in fragmented comment threads. The richness of thought requires a form that can hold tension, contradiction, and nuance but comments, by design, resist that.
The Upper-Caste Template of South Asian Dharmic Discourse
Take, for example, sbarrkum, who shares personal reflections and images from his life on the common board. While one might raise questions about permissions or boundaries, it’s also important to respect dialectical differences in how people choose to engage. There’s no single valid mode of expression.
That brings me to a broader reflection: how the very structure of discourse in Dharmic South Asia has long been shaped by upper-caste templates; especially under Western influence. Over two centuries, upper castes have Brahmanised, Saffronised, Persianised, and then Westernised themselves, adopting and enforcing norms of discourse, authority, and ‘rationality.’
Why Intermarriage Doesn’t Erase Hierarchy
Dave asked me to elaborate on why I don’t think mixed-caste marriages necessarily reduce casteism. The truth is: not necessarily. Ashkenazi–Sephardic intermarriage in Israel is very high, yet the Ashkenazi elite persists. Intermarriage can often act as a tool of co-option, drawing the most dynamic individuals from marginalised communities into a hegemonic order; thus reinforcing it.
Caste, like race in the U.S., is resilient. Just as white ethnics in America assimilated into the WASP paradigm, who in turn set the tone for elite society, upper castes in India continue to dominate norms and institutions. Caste persists even when it isn’t named, even when people don’t know their own caste (it is a privilege not to know your caste as it is not to be aware of your race). And like the WASPs, the Brahminical elite have adapted and survived where other aristocracies, the Prussian Junkers, the Samurai, were dismantled.
Caste as Structure: The Elite That Adapted
This is not to demonise Brahmins or Brahmanism (though the idea of India as a Brahminical construct is a compelling topic in itself), but to analyse the structure. We must recognise the privileges that come with Brahminical pedigree; seen clearly in figures like Nehru, who shaped India in the image of both British liberalism and Indo-Saracenic elitism.
Interestingly, Narendra Modi, who is not upper-caste, is now arguably a more effective agent of upper-caste interests than many Brahmins (Jayalalitha and Mamata Banerjee come to mind as Brahmins who do not serve their caste interests). His ally, Amit Shah, certainly fits within that upper-caste mould. These contradictions deserve scrutiny, not denial.
Triggered by Art: Why That’s Good
Yes, a film about caste and minority experience has triggered all this (the Left-Liberal-Lutyen crowd have their own agenda bien Sur).
We now have a rare moment, a clean space free from heckling or noise, where we can go deep. We can interrogate caste, critique our own identities and faiths (admittedly, I sometimes remove my own interrogations—but is BP about me, or about the Commentariat?). I am, after all, the damād of Hindu Sindh; but this space is larger than mere biography. We should use this moment well.
So no, I’m not necessarily offended by what sbarrkum wrote; though he challenges me often. He has his style, his rhythm, his provocation and that makes the space, richer as a result.
Just want to add a few points. Caste is also very much a mindspace. A tribal allegiance, a primal sense of belonging. Inter marriage does void a lot of those concepts. When caste barriers of marriage, profession, education and wealth dissolve and amalgamate the allegiance shifts – to the caste grouping (lower or upper).
Karnataka is/was introducing a Rohit Vemula bill to complement the existing SC/ST atrocity act.
The details of that case provide an insight into complex caste dynamics in India. Neither his father nor his mother were SC according to common societal understanding (she was adopted at a young age), Rohit himself joined Uni with an SC certificate & identified with SC causes, agitating heavily on their behalf, eventually committing suicide. The reporting around this is very messy & politicized & there are bizarre court rulings claiming that adoption or marriage does not change a caste etc.
Identification of oneself plays a very large part in caste. Very much so in modern urban India.
Growing up without a caste identity might be a privilege, but it is also an excellent start to ending a depraved system.
Racism in the US will not end. That is because the underlying is skin color. If you got enough white and the features one can “pass” as some African Americans and Indians (Nikki Haley) have done.
Hinduism is the basis for caste in India.
In Sri Lanka there is no longer caste* among the Sinhalese. Has been replaced by Access to Political Power and Wealth
Buddhism does not acknowledge caste
So whats the solution, everyone become brown and communism. I think not, humans will find ways of dividing society.
I find myself nodding in agreement to so much of what you write. But that last line…didn’t sit well with me. Sure you are not offended by what sbarkum says, but that’s neither here nor there. Hypothetically, if he had used similarly aggressive rhetoric about the Baha’i, or something that you identify with, maybe it would be different?
Well, it isn’t really a hypothetical, you can read the exchange starting here.
https://www.brownpundits.com/2025/09/13/the-pakistani-inferiority-complex/#comment-118001
I find it unfair to shift this discussion towards the Bahá’í Faith, which has no direct relevance here. sbarrkum was quoting from Wikipedia. When he comments on Hinduism, India, or Dharma, he does so from within that civilizational context; which is not the case with Bahá’í history.
What is more concerning is how my identity itself is being weaponised by the commentariat. We should recognise that virtually no Pakistani voices remain on this blog. I have stayed consistent with my ideals, but the imbalance is obvious.
Take sbarrkum’s example of the attempted assassination in early Babi history. He used it to imply “violence,” without reference to the complex split that followed between the Azalis and the Bahá’ís. That history may be interesting, but it is not salient to Brown Pundits. This is not Bahá’í Pundits; our remit is Southasian civilizational debate, which is already contentious enough.
Indosaurus, given your editorial privileges, I would have expected more discretion here. It is not reasonable for me to be the one repeatedly asked to hyper-moderate, since any intervention I make risks escalation. Your remark in this case lacked the necessary context and lowered the standard of discussion we should be upholding.
Personally I think you have a very difficult job moderating the site. You are also exceedingly polite in that exchange, it is quite admirable indeed, perhaps I should haves said while linking the comment. You come across better than you think xtm.
I get that you can look at my hyper linking of your exchange as weaponization of your own words. It was a misjudgment on my part, I thought it would help elucidate Daves point better (which I do agree with). If intent counts for anything, it was in the spirit of egalitarian exploration of personal biases, which we all carry. This blog should never be about hurting people, and so for that I do apologize.
I interrogated on what you are saying but the Commentariat are pretty eviscerating on Pakistan and I’m quite copacetic about it?
yes, that is a fair point. And honestly, I don’t want you to at all feel defensive about your identity. Heck, I don’t even want Kabir to feel that way about his.
Anyway, my point was more about how a third person’s clearly inaccurate comments are being somehow deemed acceptable. Not about anyone’s identity. I apologize if it came across that way.
it’s ok – no need to apologise
I’m assuming that what you wrote wasn’t meant to come across the way it seems. XTM is balanced in his views and when Sbarrkum raised questions on his faith, he was incredibly polite despite the manner in which the questions were raised.
XTM will of course not have the same context to caste that say you and I might. It always helps to recognise that any PoV from outside will have it’s own inherent contradictions / biases. However we must recognise it as such without getting antagonized by it?
Sbarrkum has his own PoV which seeks to provoke rather than engage. Again up to us how and whether to respond or not.
I did speak to Dr. Lalchand about it; I’ll write a post