Vantara, Caste, and the Fragile Commons

I was speaking with Dr. Lalchand about a number of things, from Anant Ambani’s wildlife project to the recent caste discourse on Brown Pundits. Both, strangely enough, converge around the theme of scrutiny; of who gets to build, who gets to critique, and who sets the rules of engagement.

Let’s start with Vantara. Anant Ambani’s wildlife refuge is coming under sustained criticism. But I ask: why shouldn’t Bharat, arguably the only major civilisation that views animals as divinely inspired, have a world-class zoo or rescue center? If done with sensitivity and vision, this could be a profound expression of India’s Hindu civilisational ethos.

Vantara houses over 200 elephants, 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards, and 900 crocodiles; albeit imported from across the world into the baking flatlands beside an oil refinery. The scale is staggering. Yes, there are questions: about captive animal welfare, about the case of Pratima the elephant, about transparency. But we should also be able to think of Indian megafauna conservation at global scale especially in a nation where sacred animals are part of dharmic memory.

America had its Gilded Age. The robber barons left behind libraries, parks, and museums. Can’t India do the same? Or do we reflexively dismiss anything built by wealth as vanity? Can there not be a deeper Dharma behind patronage?

And that brings me yet again to caste, controversy, and the structure of Brown Pundits.

I am expected to be visibly offended by casteist discourses. But here’s the thing: I don’t respond to every provocation. Nor should I be expected to. Brown Pundits isn’t a nanny state. It’s a space where people, regardless of ideology, can think aloud, provoke, and disagree.

Caste is not just a Hindu problem. It affects nearly 2 billion people across the Indian Subcontinent. I was explaining to Dr. Lalchand that even in Pakistan, caste persists: a ‘Dhobi’ Muslim is still a washerman by caste practice, and slurs are caste-coded. In practice, caste shapes the lowest rungs; Christian sanitation workers overlapping with dark-skinned street sweepers, the invisible classes. To not interrogate this is to betray our intellectual mandate.

Brown Pundits has always been a broad church. Yes, I have Founder-admin privileges; but so do others. Yes, I write more but everyone has the pulpit. I’ve granted Author access to virtually the entire known Commentariat, and even delegated moderation powers. I act more like a constitutional monarch than a despot in order to keep us as wide a tent as possible.

Still, it’s true: this space once had more Pakistanis. Many left, feeling underrepresented or misrepresented. That’s not a victory. It’s a loss.

When Kabir left, it was after a long and intense series of disagreements. But his departure left a gap. S Barrkum now fills part of that role; a provocateur, a challenger, a necessary dialectical partner. But to conflate silence with complicity, or moderation with approval, is to misread how this blog works.

Do I write about caste because I have a Baha’i identity? No. I write about it because it is real, persistent, and foundational. To me, caste is not something to venerate or vilify. It is something to understand. It shapes lived realities; from education to politics to social acceptance (Quota Frustations etc).

Modernity, too, is up for critique. As pointed out, upper-caste Hindus remain hyper-attuned to educational pedigree. There is an innate understanding on who is digestible, and who isn’t. Muslims, for many, remain an ‘indigestible’ minority not because of religion, but because they haven’t fully bought into the project of modernity. And perhaps that isn’t a failing. Perhaps modernity itself must be re-evaluated?

So let’s not weaponise my religious identity. Let’s instead ask: why have Pakistanis left the blog? Why is caste still taboo in many quarters? Why do we flinch at discomfort, but not at inequality?