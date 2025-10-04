Who are the Aryans?

There is a lot of material out there in the wide and now not-so-wonderful internet about Aryan Invasion Theory and the challenging of it.

I am not a scholar, and certainly don’t have a PhD in any of the relevant disciplines, so you will have to depend on your own logic and judgment about what I write (in my opinion you should do that with everybody, but that is an intrinsic bias).

Broadly there are 3 lines of investigation: Language and Mythology, Archaeology, Genetics.

I’ll get to the Archaeology and Genetics in another post, let’s do the messy one first: Mythology.

The Greek/Latin pantheon matches roughly with the Hindu pantheon — the names and cognates and even roles, powers, and totems for some. The very word for god, Deva = Deus.

Geographically between India and the Greeks sits Iran and Zoroastrianism. The anti-Hindus with Azhur (deity) = Asur (demon) and Daeva (demon) = Deva.

With a high degree of certainity, the Dasa/Daysu are the opposing Iranian tribes with the flipped pantheon under Zoroaster. There are many Dasa in the Rig Veda, some are allied (Divo-dasa), most opposing (Vritra [serpent], Susna [demon?], Pipru & Cumuri [possibly human]). Almost all the opposing Dasa names have non-Sanskrit roots. Susna, Pipru, and Cumuri are Avestan linguistically.

The European colonial and Nazi-imagination-firing explanation of this is that the Aryans came hurtling through the Khyber and Bolan passes in their chariots, conquering and subjugating all the dark-skinned natives. Compiling epic poems of their exalted slaughter into the Vedas. Then the pure Aryan race taints their blood, leaving this mongrel Indian horde ripe for subjugation. The theory was wonderful, it ‘justified’ all the racism and European supremacy of the time, and we have idiotically stuck with it ever since. It is also completely wrong.

The Vedic poems are full of climate-related references of releasing waters (Vritra, the serpent holding them back) and combating drought (Susna = dry or barren in Avestan). We know that the Indus Valley shows no signs of war devastation and conclusive signs of silting of the rivers — climate-related decline. The blackness (Krsna) below refers to snake hue, not human.

ní vṛ́traṃ śayā́nām árṇa ā́pa ā́han tvacā́ |

nīcā́ yád asya kṛ́ṣṇayā́ dā́sasya bhū́ri áṛṇavaḥ ||

Then there is the very big question. Why do the gods match so well but none of the mythology? Almost none of the stories relate. Zeus, Athena, and Aphrodite all have origin myths. Indra has the exact rank, powers, and totems as Zeus in the pantheon but no equivalent of Chronos and Rhea. No Athena bursting from his forehead. Hindu mythology is full of mind-born children — no Athena. Simply the Greek-Hindu pantheon split happened much earlier (pre-Vedic).

The Greek gods and Persian gods do not oppose each other, despite the two civilizations being far more intertwined through battle and culture. No Asur on the Greek side while Xerxes (worshipping Ahura Mazda) is invading in 470 BC.

The Vedic-Zoroaster set is meanwhile consistent and opposing and somewhere in the 4000–2500 BC range, implying that the Aryans are already in India. The worldwide Bronze Age collapse is 1500–1100 BC, a climate change well detailed in Hittite records of 1200 BC, matching the more recent dating of the IVC collapse. It can only mean that Aryan = IVC, else we have 1000 years overlap of what exactly? What are all those flood and drought invocations about?

Let me pause here and tentatively label this Part 1….

Picture credits to – https://x.com/indiainpixels I believe they are selling a poster of it, looks quite nice.