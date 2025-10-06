Reverse migration of desis : Open thread

- Should desis leave Trumpian dystopia or should they stay? What are their choices either way? This question routinely asked has become more complicated in Trump’s America. What does the cost benefit analysis of staying vs leaving look like? Would love to hear your thoughts and more from those currently there debating a permanent move.
1. https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/indian-origin-motel-manager-rakesh-ehagaban-shot-dead-he-had-asked-a-man-are-you-okay-9402359?utm_source=article_title_click&utm_medium=homepage&utm_campaign=editorial_8
2. https://theprint.in/opinion/shashi-tharoor-diaspora-india-in-the-us/2757908/
3. https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c1792qwg85qo/
haha thank you Nivedita – I was literally going to do an Open Thread..
What are the odds!! 😄
I think a foot in each is so critical.
It may be true for those at their peak professionally. I’m not so sure about those who are older (given the challenges with the Healthcare system there).
Or even for those who wish to bring their parents there permanently. The dual dynamics of Healthcare + insurance and the taxation on citizens + green card holders on assets outside of the US has made things very challenging. The green card was so far convenient to keep a foot in each boat, not so anymore.