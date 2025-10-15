Pakistan’s Diplomatic Triumph (Trump?)

United States President Donald Trump especially thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “my favourite” Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday for their efforts in achieving peace in Gaza, among many other world leaders.
Trump thanks PM Shehbaz and ‘my favourite’ Field Marshal Asim Munir for Gaza peace efforts
I might expand on this tomorrow, but it’s telling that Dr. Lalchand finds all this quite amusing—Pakistan back again with a begging bowl. I, on the other hand, see it as something closer to a post-Pahalgam pivot. Perhaps India is underestimating Pakistan’s deep instinct for adaptation, especially as the region continues to drift in unpredictable directions.
I do think there is a large section of PTI supporters who are comparing Imran Khan’s dignity and refusal to kowtow with ‘Cherry Blossoms’ deep black polish. This is a major political landmine that PML is happily standing on. Things are going to get really bad now, izzat ki sawal and all that.
On a slightly unrelated topic. When Trump announced tariffs on India and I mentioned how most of it is meaningless by the nature of the exports.
The first reports of the gem trade being re-routed through countries with lowest tariff brackets coming in.
https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/diamond-exports-to-us-shrink-by-over-50-record-surge-to-uae-and-uk-shows-data-10307339/?ref=newlist_hp