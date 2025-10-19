I read this article on bbc and it intrigued me no end. As the article says, Hinduism with it’s deities and concept of “Istha Devata” lends itself to an unlikely fusion of high tech and personalized worship.

I don’t know how this will pan out given that merging our individual consciousness with the universal conciousness (the Divine) is the ultimate goal of the seeker. Somehow this AI + God paradigm might help some connect with their own consciousness via this medium or take some further away from it. In any case, it’s a great case study all the same. Especially in the era of schemers and false self proclaimed god-men, GitaGPT and it’s variants might do more good than not.

As the article points out, this fusion might help in academic research of ancient texts. The possibilities are endless, spanning the entire spectrum of potential good to scary unsavory outcomes. But the cat is already out of the bag and only time will tell which direction this new fusion proceeds in.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20251016-people-are-using-ai-to-talk-to-god