Loki has come to Asgard once again

1. The Return of Loki

Loki is the harbinger of Ragnarök. Even I’m surprised — but perhaps it was inevitable. The Saffronite dialectic on caste had become too self-referential, too performative. The same arguments recycled endlessly, as if volume were a substitute for depth.

Girmit wasn’t speaking on national unity; only perceptions. So any analysis of the structure of society is now to be replaced by moral superiority onto their counterparts. It has become, in short, a perpetual three-minute hate, directed outward at “the Other.” That is not intellectual inquiry; it’s emotional exorcism.

2. The Editorial Shift

So, to reset the balance and an apology, I’ve made Kabir an editor. He now has the rights to create and onboard new authors — part of what I call the Crescentisation of the blog. Think of Brown Pundits as a Saffron-hued Moon, where all Desi identities can find their place. In terms of editorial hierarchy:

Kabir is answerable only to me. I expect fresh content, unemotional comments (if there is a triggering comment, remove it). If Kabir hyper-posts as he did before as author; I’ll simply remove it without warning.

Dr. V’s identity (IHS) still takes precedence over mine (BPB); that remains the structure. So I want Kabir to avoid making any Hinduphobic or Indophobic comments (remove them instead).

There are now three editors , and I expect all to avoid flame wars with each other. If disputes arise between, I’ll mediate fairly between them. But stay in your lanes. I will not look kindly on others intruding on the other’s thread; my threads are free for all and I grant Nivedita & Indosaurus, primus inter pares on them (I rarely read comment threads).

Editors outrank Authors (whose status is actively reviewed)

This is not about sides — it’s about integrity. If we are to discuss civilization, faith, caste, or identity, then intellectual honesty must be our first sacrament.

3. A Word to the Saffroniate

I was unimpressed by the cheap comment that “BP needs more views.” This space isn’t monetized, and it isn’t a brand campaign. We are not here to please algorithms or echo chambers. We are here to preserve one thing; truth, however uncomfortable.

Caste discrimination is not a talking point; it is structural, perennial, and pervasive. The quieter it gets, the deeper it runs. Hinduism must reckon with that. It can, and should, without fear.

That is the only reason I have let Loki out of Ragnarök and empowered him to act. So that intellectual balance is the fixed principle of Brown Pundits. If Honey | Bombay Badshah or anyone else crosses into personal animus, Kabir can remove his comments. If Qureshi asks, he can be made author, under his old or new handle.

4. On Authorship and Accountability

We currently have 15 registered authors. I have written to each. Only two have replied. Let me be clear: if administrative emails are ignored, authorial privileges will be revoked. This is not punishment; it’s maintenance. Brown Pundits must remain a high volume, high-signal, not high-noise space.

If you wish to participate, answer the call. If not, the gates of Asgard will close quietly behind you.

5. The Principle

I don’t get paid for this. I gain nothing materially. But ideas, honestly handled, are worth defending. We can disagree, even vehemently, but we cannot descend into tribal reflex. If that is what passes for dialectic now, then let Ragnarok burn the old world down. The Golden Age, after all, only begins after Ragnarök is done.