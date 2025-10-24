the highest signal comment of the last 48 hours

The Pakistani establishment elites have zero understanding of modern India. They don’t make any serious effort to understand it.

girmit‘s response is probably the most nuanced I have seen in a long while. Quality comments like this keep Interdiction holding up. Girmit has been making such type of qualified and interrogated comments for more than a decade now at BP (after the jump):

This has been my experience. They extrapolate from the India they understand, the northwest part, which leads them to overfit their mental model. This is assisted by a lack of curiosity, and a mild racial disdain, for the eastern and southern parts. India makes a similar error in seeing Pakistan as purely ideological and overlooking its unique ethnic character. If you want to understand the Pakistani mind, you’d do better to understand the Punjabi mentality than to study Islam.

Wrt to whether southerners care about Pakistan, i lean towards thinking only trivially, insofar as that conflict is a liability and risk that’s been acquired, about which one must not be naive or in denial. It’s proportional to whether they know Hindi and ingest that media, along with the brahmin variable. I have several relatives in defense who spent huge chunks of their lives stationed near the border or in northern cantonment towns, and I don’t reckon their antipathy to Pakistan to be all that deep. As for common southerners, they range from opportunistic and highly performative in the hawkishness to a contrarian openness, but you’d find far more authentic antipathy to northerners tbh, and not unusual to hear a joke or two about how delhi should have ended up on the other side of the partition line.