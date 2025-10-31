Co-Founders Confer

I sent this email to the CoFounders of the Blog (Omar | Razib) and tomorrow I will send through the Monthly Author Report.

I’ll send a monthly report to all authors on how BP performed in October and cc you both. I’m noticing that the blog gets heavy Indian traffic ; probably one of the few remaining portals on the internet where Indians and Pakistanis still meet (though I could be wrong).

Views

Kabir remains controversial but he’s doing a good job. Bringing him back annoyed parts of the Commentariat/Saffroniate crowd’ including my two editors, who I am very friendly with, but are currently on a silent boycott. Still, Kabir, for all his provocations, brings an Authentistani voice that our readers find irresistible, especially with my own shift over the last decade toward being “Saffron in the wool.” By my reading, BP gets around 50k–60k views a month (not sure how many are duplicates). I want to 10x the readership over the next year. To sustain engagement, I think we need a stable base of 30–50 regular commentators; enough to stay lively, but not descend into flame wars. The noise is masala but it’s really tough to keep the signal high. Because when I do moderate then I kill the buzz and when I don’t it gets to trash.

Saffroniate

What I found annoying after Kabir was interdicted from the blog is that the Saffroniate didn’t somehow to pivot to high-signal conversation but disappeared (admittedly it was Diwali). I also notice sbarrkum (our Sri Lankan commentator) getting the same ire, even though he is provocative. I’m pretty open about my biases (Is over Ps; India, Israel versus Pakistan, Palestine) but I’m also sensitive about us becoming one big echo chamber. Life has been a roller-coaster the last decade so I’m more focussed on site rather than politic views (age and pragmatism tend to twin together alas).

Authors

I’m keeping a close (monthly) eye on inactive authors; Gaurav’s re-engagement is encouraging. We really need to make authorship and editorship privileges rather than honorary titles. We have 15 authors right now and 2 editors; I do want posts and comments out of them (I’d say 3-5 are active). On podcasts and YouTube, I think you both have more star power than I do. We also need the “heavy hitters” on those podcasts; people like Sam Dalrymple. I just haven’t had the bandwidth to reach out yet.

Subjects

For now, I’m keeping the blog steady. It’s very challenging to pivot from Desi (subcontinental) to Brown (diasporic) issues with our current readership base. Still, given that BP is approaching its 15-year anniversary (in December, around the time Razib first became a father and I met DLV), we’re among the last great survivors of the “blogging era” and that’s kind of impressive. We’re on the cusp of another cycle of growth; managing it will be the next challenge.

Sorry to bombard you both; just wanted to share my thoughts on where BP stands right now. If it’s ok with you guys I’ll post this as a post; the Is over Ps was an incidental thought but one worth exploring.