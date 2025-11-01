Some feedback to disperse the fog of speculation

It’s been a little over 6 months at BP and I have some take aways.

First, I am grateful for the opportunity to write on a well regarded blog. The ability to put thoughts down on paper, contribute and having an audience has been both meaningful and engaging.

Second, the commenting has been fun and thought provoking at times, annoying and a little trying at others, but something that I overall enjoyed and viewed as a positive experience.

Third, the governance of the site feels pretty capricious. The bans, the reinstatements, the offence taking, the rethinking of the offence taking, it is all pretty fly by the pants. There is also the repeated trajectory changes when views or interaction goes down, typically resulting in some questionable decisions being made.

After Kabir was made editor, I’ve decided to take a break from the site. Definitely from commenting, I refuse to be randomly censored by his whims as he has done in the past & will almost certainly do so in the future. He has been happy to openly flout rules and guidelines around this and given reinstatement with elevation I expect his inner Mugabe to have been unleashed.

In the grand scheme of things I suppose the habitual response, the ideological hypocrisy and the inability to recognise it, is catnip to rationalist commentators willing to engage. Kabir is just far more desirable to put on a mud wrestling show for an audience. I understand the position but it feels faustian and I just don’t want to engage in it. So respectfully, let me bow out.

Not to add a parting shot, but more to scour the annoying brand that has been attached to my name I want to set a few misconceptions clear.

I have repeatedly stated that I am against caste identifications of any sort, and being forcibly labelled is exceedingly annoying, more so because arguing against it invites the sort of speculation I am trying to discourage in the first place. Perversely this has resulted in being accused of both being Brahmin/Brahminized and being Anti-Brahmin (by a friend), within the same week.

My Hinduism is very cultural and my views far more heritage oriented than religious, I do not endorse or encourage any of the “saffronite” movements and am a very strong supporter of keeping the state out of religion and vice versa. Being labelled a saffroniate is very annoying, but something I am happy to argue against.

Thank you

Indosaurus.