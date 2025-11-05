Widening inter-state economic inequality

So a quick follow-up to my previous post wherein I had noted the problem of the poorer states underperforming the richer ones on economic growth, widening the economic inequality between the two groups and driving risks to the federal polity.

The chart below compares the per capita income of TN vs each poor state for 2013-14 and 2024-25. In 2013-14, TN’s PCI was already 3.0x of UP. That number has since ballooned to 3.64x by 2024-25. TN has delivered a pretty solid annual growth rate of 6.1% while UP has lagged behind significantly with a lackluster growth rate of 4.3%. I pick TN for a few reasons – one, TN growth rate is close to the median growth rate of the rich group. More importantly, the politics of the state has long drawn on the grievance of Northern/Hindi hegemony, insufficient federalism and the state getting an unfairly low share of central tax devolution. Thirdly, I am being a bit petty – a lot of people on the Hindu Right have a very unfavorable view of TN (because of its anti-Hindu Dravidian polity) which drives them to be in denial of TN’s economic success. There is this hilarious claim about UP overtaking TN on the economic front because of its nominal GDP pulls ahead of TN, totally ignoring the fact the relevant metric should be per capita.

Anyway, back to the analysis. this chart should really alarm Modi’s policymaking team. Except for Odisha, every other state in the group has become poorer relative to TN over the past 11 years. The only other state with a respectable performance is Assam where the gap has widened only modestly. If you look at the average of the group, TN was 1.8x richer in 2013-14 which has widened to 216% by 2024-25.

(Kerala is not really a poor state but I have included it in this group it lags behind on industrialization)

For the record, replicating the same analysis for the richer group, Delhi has been the biggest underperformer. Followed by the two BJP-ruled states – Maharashtra and Haryana. TN is now slightly richer than Haryana, whereas in 2013-14, Haryana was ~20% richer than TN. Similar story for Maharashtra – TN is now 11% richer on a per capita basis. On the other hand, Karnataka has modestly outperformed TN, in large part due to the significant growth momentum from offshoring. Telengana, carved out as a separate state, has benefitted having a major economic hub like Hyderabad apart from with its positive impact spread over a smaller economic base.