Terror attack in Delhi (Open Thread)

A Car Bomb explodes near Red Fort and the dogs of war may soon be upon the sub-continent.
My condolences to those who were killed or injured. Loss of life anywhere is never anything to celebrate.
It would, however, be extremely foolish of India to accuse Pakistan without evidence. If you attack us, we are fully prepared to defend ourselves.
what is this “you” “we” nonsense. You are not the state of Pakistan, and “I” am not the GoI.
It is not going to be at all surprising what the source of this attack will turn out to be. We have a 40 year historical track record in the subcontinent. From 1992 to 2008 to 2025 and many, many points in between.
As Javed Akhtar so bravely and succinctly said to Lahoris – “Those gunmen in Mumbai did not come from Norway”.
And its not as if the self-styled failed marshal has minced too many words in laying out his agenda as he goes about crowning himself King Emperor.
A pox upon the subcontinent is this feudal kleptocratic PakMil. Exploits its own citizens and inflicts murder and bombings within and without.
Pakistanis ought to be ashamed and condemn the actions that have been carried out in their name. Instead of defending terrorists and their handlers. Especially the self-professed “liberal” ones.