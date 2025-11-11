Admin Note

I have deleted the thread on the so called “terror attack” in Delhi.  The person who posted it clearly has an anti-Pakistan agenda and has accused Pakistan even before Modi and Shah have. This is unacceptable.  The intention behind his making a post like this was clearly to antagonize Pakistanis.

I condemn terrorism in all its forms. However, as yet, there is absolutely no evidence that Pakistan had anything to do with this incident. It is irresponsible to speculate at this point.

As long as I am an editor on BP, I will not allow it to become a place for anti-Pakistan rhetoric. There are plenty of other places on the Internet for right wing Hindus to engage in anti Pakistan rhetoric. BP is no longer one of them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published by

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

