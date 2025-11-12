“Killing the Constitution”

Note: Indians on BP have repeatedly called DAWN Pakistani government propaganda. This is completely incorrect. DAWN is one of the most progressive newspapers in Pakistan. For example, in recent days, the newspaper has been taking a very strong line against the proposed 27th constitutional amendment (already passed by the senate and likely to be passed by the National Assembly in the next few days).

Zahid Hussain in DAWN:

While the 26th Amendment had shaken the very foundation of the trichotomy of power, the 27th has virtually murdered the Constitution. The last rites were being performed in haste under the watch of ‘Big Brother’. It is perhaps, the darkest moment in our unenviable constitutional history. It has been more of a puppet show — one after another, the lawmakers rose to defend the amendments that they are likely not to have been consulted on. Other members just shouted ‘aye’ when the vote was called perhaps without even reading the draft of the law provided to them at the session. They just had to follow the party line.

And: