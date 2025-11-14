Bihar Elections (Open Thread)

A Sweep in the Making as NDA Leads on 200+ Seats; RJD Ahead on Only 24
This thread is for your thoughts on the election results in Bihar. You can also use it as an Open Thread.
I will not be heavily moderating this thread but-as always- egregiously anti-Pakistan comments will be summarily deleted. Otherwise, go for it.
Published by
Kabir
