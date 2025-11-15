A quick note on state-level GST collection trends

I am a tad skeptical of GDP figures, especially at the state level. As I mentioned in my previous post, we should be looking at other more reliable economic indicators to better understand the economic performance of states.

In this post, I take a quick look at the GST collection growth rates between 2018-19 (the first full year of GST) and 2024-25. It has a couple of advantages. This is hard cash flow and hence a good reflection of consumption and investment demand in the state economies. Second, inter-state comparison is apples-to-apples since the tax rates are common across states. Downsides: GST collection also is driven by rate of formalization of individual state economies. Formalization means businessmen actually pay the taxes due on their transactions. So it is not necessarily an accurate measure of real economic growth. Two, the mix of consumption basket varies by states. For example, a state like Maharashtra possibly sees higher growth because financial services (which are taxed at a high 18%) is growing much faster. On balance, it is still useful to analyze the data, so here we go.

The first thing that jumps out is how badly Kerala is doing. As a state which is majorly driven by consumption (from foreign remittances), Kerala was supposed to be a beneficiary of GST. The weak collections explain Kerala’s fiscal crisis. The citizens of the state seriously needs to face up to the reality of a moribund economy and push for a new politics which works towards a functioning domestic economic model and not just one based on remittances.

Odisha comes up on top. Naveen Patnaik, the state’s CM has leveraged the state’s mineral wealth to deliver solid results on the economy and was amply rewarded by the voters (24 uninterrupted years as CM).

West Bengal near the bottom of the table should not be a surprise to most but Andhra as the second worst is. Majority of the names at the top of the list are the richer states (GJ, MH, HR, KA) which makes Bihar’s outperformance vs the national average quite creditable. TN and Telangana growth rates are below the national average which kinda contradicts the trend regarding PCI growth. Not sure of the reason behind Chattisgarh’s strong performance – natural resource leverage similar to Odisha? On the other hand, Jharkhand, which also has large mineral wealth, does badly.