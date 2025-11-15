Is “its the economy, stupid” behind the Bihar sweep?

Indian electoral politics is maddeningly complex. But in my simple mind, I think of election results being driven by two major factors. The first one is a global phenomenon – “It’s the economy, stupid”; there are many examples for this but the one which has stayed in my mind is how Congress swept Mumbai just a few months after the horrific 26/11 slaughter in the streets of the city. The other one is “anti-incumbency” – I believe this term might be an Indian contribution. In simple terms, it means the ruling party does such a horrible job of governing that voters, who kicked out the opposition party for bad performance in the previous election, have buyers’ remorse. Of course, one can easily find exceptions to this simple model of mine.

The absolutely stunning landslide by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA in the recent Bihar elections made me revisit this model. After all, just in the previous election, Nitish almost lost due to anti-incumbency, with Bihar voters almost handing over power to a family party which inarguably has the worst governing record among major states at least since the 1980s. Among other things, during the first ten years of Lalu & Rabri rule, Bihar managed to achieve the great reverse economic miracle of negative per capita GDP growth while the rest of the country was growing at its fastest pace since independence. You can read up about the absolute state of lawlessness of the state from the horrific tales in the replies and QTs to this post on X.

What changed between 2020 and 2025? The Rs.10,000 of handout just before the elections has been cited as a major factor. A stronger alliance with Chirag Paswan’s party joining back the NDA this time. But I did not find these reasons compelling enough for such a compelling mandate. I took a look at some key economic performance metrics and perhaps, that might offer a better explanation of the landslide. Is the economic outlook for Bihar – the poorest state in the country by a margin (among large states) – finally starting to look up? Beyond my paygrade to answer that but the last 5 years have seen a pretty solid economic performance.

Reported GDP data indicates robust momentum in manufacturing. Bihar as significantly outpaced India in manufacturing – even if, from a small base – over the last five years. But what is really eyepopping is the growth in construction. A growth rate of 17% which is double the national average. Construction is especially critical because it is the most employment intensive sector outside agriculture and we have seen massive levels of internal emigration by Biharis in recent decades because of shortage of jobs in the state. If these numbers reflect relaity even partially, it should have a had a salutary effect on wages and jobs in the state. Agriculture has also been very strong and that would have been supportive of rural wages in a largely agrarian state.

On the other hand, service sector has been a drag with a key driver being “Trade & repair services” actually degrowing during the period which contradicts the conclusion of strong wage growth. India’s GDP data, especially at the state level, can sometimes be shambolic (as I pointed out in my post on Yogi’s performance). So we need some corroborating evidence to validate it. I look at a few key metrics which are *real* – where data is difficult to fudge (or estimate incorrectly) and I see there is a reasonable case though not as compelling as the reported GDP sub-sector figures indicate.

The first two are my favorites. Energy demand is a solid indicator of economic growth. First, we look at power demand. We have data available only up to 2022-23 for Bihar but the growth trend appears to be quite compelling. Power demand in Bihar has grown at double the Indian average. To be sure, a big driver is possibly the reduction in T&D losses (a technical term which means power theft). Also, Industrial power demand spiked sharply in 2022-23, so we will have to wait and see if that trend holds. But overall, these are positive figures.

Next, we look at another key energy demand category. Petro products consumption in Bihar has outstripped the national average. Diesel demand has been weak but I would attribute that to more reliable power supply.

Bihar has also outperformed the national average on GST collections during the period.

Bihar has done modestly better on car sales versus the national average though admittedly off a low base. Two-wheeler sales has suffered in both Bihar and the rest of the country due to the sharp increase in average prices (tougher emission norms). Not surprising that Bihar given its lower income levels, sees a higher hit.

(Fun fact, the total car sales in 1999-2000 in Bihar was 617 units. Such was the dread of flaunting one’s wealth in the jungle raj. Within 5 years of Nitish coming to power, that figure had shot up to 18K units by 2009-10).

The survey on household consumption also shows Bihar delivering the strongest growth in the last 10 years but I am quite skeptical of the survey data. The survey shows average household consumption in Bihar is >60% of TN’s which appears very unlikely given TN’s PCI is >5x of Bihar’s.