The bitter fruits of Khatakhat

The Rs.10,000 cash transfer by the Nitish government just ahead of the elections is widely seen as a major factor in NDA sweeping the polls. While I am a fiscal conservative and abhor the idea of near universal, untargeted cash transfers in principle, I will gladly admit that I am firmly in the Nitish camp because the kind of unhinged promises that the opposition made (government jobs for every household) would have bankrupted the poorest state in the country many times over.

So while the party I support has been guilty of joining the khatakhat (a term popularized by the Congressi dynast, Rahul Gandhi in 2024 elections) bandwagon, it is also just political pragmatism. The other option is to stay principled and hand over state after state to a reckless opposition. And I am not being partisan here. The current round of state Khatakhat politics was unleashed by a desperate Congress in the 2023 Karnataka polls. The party made a set of five freebie promises which involved an annual outlay of Rs.550 billion (a shocking 2% of the state’s GSDP and more than 1/5 of the state’s budget revenues). The incumbent BJP government had gone into the polls after running a very fiscally responsible government amidst the challenging pandemic period – a politically foolish choice in hindsight – only for Congress to steal the entire political benefit and severely damage the state’s fiscal position in the process.

The long term deleterious consequences of this Khatakhat phenomena is difficult to even fathom. In an economy where is a severe shortage of quality and quantity of physical and social infrastructure and public goods, for politicians to fritter away scarce fiscal resources to bribe voters is beyond criminal. The race to the bottom has just started. One can be sure that the opposition, learning from the 2023 loss, will come up with an even more destructive promises.

Let us take a look at the damage caused from just the first iteration of khatakhat in Karnataka. The money for these freebies have to come from somewhere and it is being sourced by big cuts in the most critical sectors. The biggest cut is in capex – as a % of GDP, it is down by nearly one-fourth, from 2.6% to 2.0%. Note that the 2.6% figure itself is quite modest. We probably need that figure to be in the 4% range to address the infrastructure deficit. The atrocious part is that capex is down not just real terms vs 2022-23 (by ~10%), it is down even in nominal Rupee terms. You see a similar cut in urban development & housing. Especially unfair because the Karnataka budget runs primarily on tax revenues from Bengaluru, the perennial cash cow and the infrastructure in the city is in utter shambles.

Source: https://finance.karnataka.gov.in/en

The two critical social sectors, where the state was already underspending heavily has also seen substantial cuts vs 2022-23. The expenditure on education and health – which was already a measly 2% of GDP in 2022-23 – is down to 1.8% by 2024-25. This figure could easily have been even 2.5% (which would still be insufficient) but for the khatakhat schemes. The future generation will pay an immense price for the underinvestment in these critical sectors. This decade could have been the one where the states – with a fiscal position back to some degree of health – could have focused on building state capacity for delivering on public good. Instead they are actually retrenching. And we are just in the first iteration of Khatakhat. Worse is yet to come.

Edit: The impact on the fiscal and quality of government spend is not the only catastrophe for the economy. The cash transfers also severely distort the job market, putting upward pressure on wages and eroding the competitive position of businesses in tradeable goods (think of cost competitiveness versus China, Vietnam or Bangladesh). Indian businesses already suffer from artificially high real estate costs, unreliable and high-cost power (cross subsidizing households and farmers) and unmatched bureaucratic red tape. They really should not be forced to contend with high wages as well. In fact, we have already seen a premature, reverse migration away from cities since the pandemic as unskilled laborers find wages in cities increasingly unattractive given rising welfare benefits in their home states.