The India of my dreams is yet to be seen: Dil Se with Kapil Sibal

Dil Se with Kapil Sibal, hosted by Kapil Sibal, presents its landmark 100th episode, reflecting on India’s economic journey and the challenges ahead. In this special edition, Kapil Sibal engages in a deep, insightful conversation with two distinguished guests — Shri Yashwant Sinha, former Finance and External Affairs Minister, and Shri P. Chidambaram, former Finance and Home Minister. Together, they discuss India’s economic direction, the credibility of government data, the global power–economy relationship, and the urgent reforms needed for India to truly become a Viksit Bharat.