Criminal castes, religious conversion, and the idea of India ft. Nusrat F. Jafri

A clear look at how the criminal caste label continues to shape social life, how conversion becomes a route to dignity, and how these shifts speak to the larger idea of India. Nusrat F Jafri, author of In This Land We Call Home, joins to discuss the history, identity, and ground realities that still define the present.
Published by
Kabir
I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024).
Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB
View all posts by Kabir