As Dave mentioned, there is a lively WhatsApp group of BP authors and editors, and it inevitably shapes the comment ecosystem. But one comment on the blog stood out:
“The very foundation of Pakistan is an anti-position. What is not India is Pakistan. So isn’t it obvious?”
It’s an extraordinarily crisp description of Pakistani identity-building. What is not India is Pakistan. That is not a slur; it is, in many ways, a psychologically accurate frame for how the state narrates itself.
What I increasingly find misplaced on this blog is the recurring assumption that Pakistanis are somehow “Indians-in-waiting,” or that Punjab is “West Punjab,” Pakistan “Northwest India,” or Bangladesh “East Bengal.” These are irredentist projections that simply do not match lived identities. This is not “North Korea” or “East Germany,” where both sides continue to imagine themselves as fragments of one common nation.
Yes, Pakistan consumes Bollywood and Hindi music, which themselves derive from Mughal and Indo-Persian syncretic traditions. Yes, Pakistan is culturally embedded in the greater Indo-Islamic civilizational sphere. But emotionally, Pakistan has severed itself from the Indian Subcontinent as a cohesive landscape. It has constructed a hybrid identity; part Turko-Persian, part Islamic internationalist, part anti-India.
I don’t personally agree with this move, and my own trajectory has been toward a strong Hinducised, Dharmic identification. But my view is irrelevant here. What matters is that Pakistani identity is defined negatively; as the commentator put it, “What is not India is Pakistan.”
Whether that is healthy or sustainable is another matter. But identities can persist in unhealthy configurations for a very long time; the stock market can be irrational longer than your liquidity can survive.
Being ‘Not India’ is something Pakistan has worked hard to inculcate. Since inception. And by all accounts succeeded.
Identity discussions generate a lot of ‘heat’ to borrow your metaphor, but in some ways are not as important. What matters is affordability. You already alluded to that in your post.
Ok, great. You are NOT Indian. You are something else. Then what?
The problem for the Pakistani nation state is that it has handed over the keys to the kingdom to an organization that is fixated on re-litigating partition in ways that are simply impossible for Pakistan to prosecute. And the incentives in a non-democratic state are never going to be aligned to prevent this focus to shift.
Paradoxically, this has allowed growing challenges to Pakistani identity to fester – in ways expected and unexpected. From the former state of Kalat, to the Pashtun Tahufuz movement.
Rewind a few decades back and it was India that was seen as the one with greater risk of balkanization. How the historical table turns. Some of it is accident. A lot of it is an outcome of a whole series of choices.
Both India and Pakistan have hit several forks in the road since independence. India mortgaged its gold reserves, but then made some difficult choices. Its army endured a decade or longer of “austerity measures” – something that’s …unthinkable in the Pakistan project side of things.
Pakistan has had its own forks, from 1971, to 9/11, to seemingly every coup and half-coup. But the choices that have been made? Bit by bit, step by step – they’ve pushed the Pakistani state further along the road to circular debt and seemingly never ending perdition.
Can things change? Even with the same entity at the helm. who knows. After all, the CCP killed millions of its own citizens in the cultural revolution but then was able to pivot and deliver economic prosperity. I’m sure PakMil views itself along similar lines. The praetorian savior that will firewall Pakistan from collapse, “keep enemy India at bay” and lead it back to glory.