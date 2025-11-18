Kerala indeed is the worst performer on GST collections

I have decided to stay back at BP after Omar Saab asked me to, since I respect him immensely.

At the risk of sounding immodest, I had built up a pretty good reputation at Twitter (handle Saiarav) for my diligence in data analysis. Perhaps, that is one of the reasons Omar sb invited me to be part of BP. At times, I get it wrong. And I am honestly very appreciative of people scrutinizing my work. It helps me get better and improves the quality of the discourse. I have no insecurity or ego in accepting my mistakes publicly. I have done it many times on X. Most notably, there was a thread of mine on government capex which went viral – it was picked by an ex-CEA as well. A friend of mine DM’ed me to point out an error and I immediately deleted the thread and apologized.

It was in that spirit that I began engaging with Sbarrkum on the GST collections post which turned out to be a utter farce. While I welcome constructive criticism, I expect the critics to put in some degree of diligence into their effort and demonstrate a basic understanding of the topic. As I have seen all too often on Twitter, that is sorely lacking. I expected it to be different at BP. But that was not the case in this instance. The person just appeared to be upset that I had put down Kerala. I have no respect for partisans and their low-effort scrutiny just because the conclusions are inconvenient for them.

So here is the thing. Kerala indeed has shown the worst growth in gross GST collections during the period 2018-19 to 2024-25 (excluding the small states). A state’s GST revenues – SGST + IGST settlement (a basic concept which the critic was unaware of!). In 2018-19, the GST for Kerala was 20972 crores and in 2024-25, it was 32,773 cr which translates into an annual growth of 7.7% compared to the national average of 11.1%.

You can check the data for yourself.

Advice for folks who are serious about a data-driven discourse. The most basic part is to get the data from the right source. Otherwise, it is garbage-in, garbage-out. Two, if a figure appears too good (or bad) to be true, it probably is not. If your data source shows Kerala’s GST declining by 1/3 in 2024-25, you should drill down further instead of mindlessly posting it. Three, and that is a derivative from two – make an effort to at least get the basic context of the topic under discussion. In this case, an understanding of how GST works. If you don’t have the time for that, just skip the discussion. It is not necessary to have an opinion on every topic. Four, keep aside your personal biases. I am a BJP supporter and was quite constructive about Yogi. But when the analysis of UP’s economic performance showed he has not done well, that is exactly what I wrote.