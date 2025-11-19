Moderating my posts

The reason I did not get back actuvely into X after my suspension was it was such a major time sink battling low quality trolls. Unfortunately, my posts appear to have attracted the same specimen in the comments. I am told I should use my powers for moderating my post to maintain the quality and that’s exactly what I am going to do.

So all comments by the Sri Lankan and Pakistani duo goes straight into trash. There is overwhelming evidence that their insights have zero value-add. So straight into trash. I look forward to constructive discourse with the rest of you.

The Sri Lankan guy who claims to have published peer reviewed papers can prove his claim by putting up a post replicating my analysis and proving it wrong.